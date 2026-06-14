Uniform Civil Code in Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Citizens’ Input to Shape Inclusive UCC Framework

Bhopal, June 13: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the state’s proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) policy would be formulated based on suggestions received from citizens, stressing that broad public participation was essential to ensure an effective and inclusive legal framework.

Chairing a video conference with district collectors to review the ongoing Uniform Civil Code Awareness Campaign, Yadav directed officials to intensify outreach efforts across urban and rural areas and encourage citizens from all sections of society to participate in the consultation process. “The policy on the Uniform Civil Code will be prepared based on public suggestions. Meaningful participation of citizens is necessary for effective policy‑making,” the Chief Minister said in a statement. Madhya Pradesh Govt Moving Towards Implementing Uniform Civil Code, Public Suggestions Invited, Says CM Mohan Yadav.

The Chief Minister instructed district administrations to conduct awareness campaigns in all districts and ensure that discussions on the proposed code reached villages, educational institutions, social organisations and professional bodies. He said suggestions should be sought not only from urban residents but also from people living in rural areas. “Citizens should be encouraged to share their views at the village level as well. Schools, colleges, social organisations, business associations and Bar Councils should be actively involved in the consultation process,” Yadav said.

He further directed that government employees, Panchayat Secretaries, employment assistants and other grassroots functionaries participate in awareness activities, while special Gram Sabha meetings may also be organised to facilitate discussions on the issue. The review meeting comes as the state government has accelerated consultations on the proposed UCC. Earlier, the government constituted a high‑level committee to examine the legal, social and administrative dimensions of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in Madhya Pradesh and recommend a suitable framework. The committee has since been visiting districts and interacting with stakeholders to gather public opinion.

Yadav informed officials that suggestions were being invited till June 22 through the dedicated portal for the consultation exercise. “The process has been kept simple and user‑friendly so that maximum citizens can participate and submit their views,” he said. According to officials, citizens can submit suggestions through the dedicated website. Participants are required to provide basic details and respond to a set of questions before completing OTP‑based verification. Draft Report on Uniform Civil Code Submitted to CM Bhupendra Patel.

The state government has maintained that the exercise is aimed at developing a comprehensive legal framework through a review of provisions relating to marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance and other personal and family law matters governed by different legal systems.

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