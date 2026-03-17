The panel constituted for the implementation of the UCC in Gujarat submitted its final report to CM Bhupendra Patel.(Photo/Gujarat Information Department)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 17 (ANI): The high-level committee constituted for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Gujarat submitted its detailed and final report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday in Gandhinagar, an official statement said.

This report was prepared by the committee chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai after detailed study, visits to various districts of the state, gathering public opinions, and extensive public consultations, and was submitted to the state government.

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The committee, formed under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, includes retired senior IAS officer CL Meena, senior advocate RC Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar, and social worker Gita Shroff.

During the presentation made while submitting the report to the Chief Minister, it was stated that the committee has proposed a uniform legal framework for all religions and communities on matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

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Particular priority has been given in this draft to ensuring equal rights and protection for women. Moreover, the geographical and cultural diversity of Gujarat has also been taken into consideration in the report.

At the time of submitting the three volumes of the report to the Chief Minister, the Chairman of the high-level committee for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat, retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was present along with the committee's advisor, retired senior IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Shatrughna Singh, committee members, Chief Secretary MK Das, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Secretary of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs KM Lala, Law Secretary Shri Upendra Bhatt, and other concerned officials. (ANI)

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