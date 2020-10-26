Kannauj, Oct 26: Five sadhus were injured, two of them seriously, when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Monday morning.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured sadhus. He asked the officials to reach the spot without delay. Bus Overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, 30 Migrant Labourers Injured.

The sadhus have been admitted to a nearby medical college. They were on their way from Agra to Lucknow when the accident took place.

