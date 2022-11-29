Muzaffarnagar, Nov 29: A pregnant woman has been booked for allegedly locking her nine-year-old stepdaughter in a box, police said on Tuesday.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused woman Shilpi, but she has not yet been arrested. Noida Shocker: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped in Eco Village 3 Society; Accused Held.

According to police reports, the nine-year-old girl Radhika was reported missing on Monday evening. When police rushed to her house, they found her inside a box in an unconscious condition.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said that the girl later told police that her stepmother had locked her inside the box. Uttar Pradesh: Five Persons Arrested for Riding on a Single Motorcycle in Moradabad; Video Goes Viral.

The minor's father, Sonu Sharma married Shilpi after getting a divorce from his first wife. Radhika was living with them, police said.

