Uttarakhand: Trekker From Noida Goes Missing on Pindari Glacier Trail, Search On

A search operation is underway in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district to locate a trekker from Noida who went missing while returning from the Pindari Glacier trekking route. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with local police, has resumed efforts after adverse weather conditions temporarily halted the operation.

The missing trekker has been identified as Vishesh Chauhan. According to officials, he had set out on the Pindari Glacier trail with a local porter but became separated from him during the return journey. When Chauhan failed to reach the designated base point within the expected time, authorities were alerted and a search operation was launched.

Officials said the Kapkot police station informed the SDRF post about the missing trekker on the night of May 29. Following the alert, an SDRF team led by Head Constable Teeka Singh Karki, along with personnel from the local police, proceeded to the area to begin search and rescue efforts.

Authorities focused their search on locations identified by the guide who accompanied the trekker during part of the journey. As part of the operation, rescue personnel used rope rescue techniques to descend approximately 60 to 70 metres into a suspected area pointed out by the guide.

While Chauhan has not yet been located, the search team recovered his camera from the site. Following the discovery, rescuers expanded their search across the banks of the Pinder River and nearby forested areas in an effort to trace his whereabouts.

The operation faced challenges due to deteriorating weather conditions in the region. Officials said heavy rainfall and adverse weather forced the temporary suspension of search efforts on Saturday. The search resumed on Sunday after weather conditions showed slight improvement, allowing teams to return to the trekking route and surrounding areas.

The Pindari Glacier trek is one of Uttarakhand's well-known high-altitude trekking routes, attracting adventure enthusiasts from across the country. However, the route also passes through rugged mountain terrain, steep valleys and areas prone to sudden weather changes, making search and rescue operations difficult when trekkers go missing.

Officials said SDRF personnel and local police will continue the search operation until the missing trekker is located. Efforts to trace Vishesh Chauhan remain ongoing.

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