Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2020 Messages: PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Other Political Leaders Pay Tributes to the Indian Activist on His 137th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi, May 28: On the birth anniversary of Veer Damodar Savarkar on May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other leaders from the political spectrum paid tributes to the Indian independence activist. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister said that the nation remembers him for his bravery and for motivating people to join India's freedom struggle. "On his Jayanti, I bow to the courageous Veer Savarkar. We remember him for his bravery, motivating several others to join the freedom struggle and emphasis on social reform", PM Modi tweeted. Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2020: Interesting Facts About the Freedom Fighter to Share on His 137th Birth Anniversary.

PM Modi also shared a video of Veer Savarkar from his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' and lauded the bravery and efforts of the man who was an epitome of courage and commitment towards the nation. In another tweet, the Prime Minister shared a photo of him paying his respect to Savarkar. "Veer Savarkar was a true patriot who was ready to sacrifice everything for mother land", another tweet read.

Veer Savarkar was a true patriot who was ready to sacrifice everything for mother land. #VeerSavarkar pic.twitter.com/BwA578eVmh — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) May 28, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter and termed Savarkar as a multidimensional personality - a freedom fighter, social reformer, writer & political thinker. "My tributes to the great son of Mother India Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary today. Veer Savarkar was a multidimensional personality - a freedom fighter, social reformer, writer & political thinker", the tweet read.

My tributes to the great son of Mother India Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary today. Veer Savarkar was a multidimensional personality - a freedom fighter, social reformer, writer & political thinker. #VeerSavarkar pic.twitter.com/ZTIVCS6j7o — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 28, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid his tribute to the freedom fighter Savarkar.

वीर सावरकर भारत माता के ऐसे सपूत थे जिन्होंने अदभुत जीवट और राष्ट्रप्रेम का परिचय देते हुए इस देश को आज़ाद कराने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई। उन्होंने एक भारत और मज़बूत भारत की कल्पना की जिसे साकार करने का संकल्प हर भारतीय के मन में है। सावरकरजी की जयंती पर मैं उन्हें नमन करता हूँ! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 28, 2020

Several other leaders including Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also paid their tributes to Veer Savarkar on Twitter.

सावरकर जी एक महान देशभक्त ,एक बहुत निराले साहित्यकार थे। भाषा शुद्धि का काम और समाज सुधारने के लिए उन्होंने नींव का पत्थर का काम किया है। सावरकर जी पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी प्रेरणा देते रहेंगे। वीर सावरकर की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि कोटि नमन। pic.twitter.com/0VHAWH0wes — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 28, 2020

I join the nation in paying homage to nationalist freedom fighter, social reformer, historian, philosopher & a proud son of Bharat Mata Shri Veer Savarkar Ji on his 137th birth anniversary. A leading figure of Hindu Mahasabha, he propagated the nationalist philosophy of Hindutva. pic.twitter.com/3cHrFlPKPI — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 28, 2020

Veer Savarkar, also known as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883. Today is Veer Savarkar's 137th birth anniversary. He was an independence activist, politician and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy.