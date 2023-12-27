New Delhi, December 27: From farmers to self-help group members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with a diverse group of beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner.

Prime Minister Modi connected with a diverse group of beneficiaries participating in the Sankalp Yatra through video conferencing. The event saw thousands of participants from various corners of the country, including Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local representatives. According to an official statement, the prime minister began by acknowledging Sapna Prajapati from Rajasthan's Kota, a beneficiary of the SVANidhi scheme who played a crucial role in mask-making during the pandemic.

Praising her for her digital business transactions, PM Modi highlighted her group's promotion of millets, an initiative applauded by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The PM encouraged women entrepreneurs like Sapna to leverage the Vishwakarma Scheme and contribute to the success of 'Modi ki Guarantee ki Gaadi'. “Your collective 'Matru Shakti' will take you to new heights and I ask all you 'didis' to make 'Modi ki Guarantee ki Gaadi' a great success by telling people about the benefits they can avail,” Modi was quoted as saying in the statement.

Continuing the engagement, he greeted Harikrishan, a farmer from Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, who has successfully embraced modern agricultural practices. The farmer, a beneficiary of various government schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Yojana, commended the introduction of Nano Urea and the support provided by the government. Modi reiterated the government's commitment to stand with farmers and appreciated their adoption of modern techniques, according to the statement.

Further, the PM extended greetings to Gurdev Singh from Haridwar, involved in both farming and fisheries. Singh shared his success story under the Matasya Sampada Yojna, which doubled his income. Emphasizing the importance of animal husbandry, fisheries, and the blue revolution, Modi reiterated the government's commitment to augmenting farm income through innovative practices. In another inspiring story, Rubina Khan from Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, a member of a self-help group (SHG), shared her entrepreneurial journey. With a loan from her SHG, Rubina transitioned from a labourer to a successful businesswoman, contributing to pandemic relief efforts by making masks and sanitiser.

Delighted to speak to Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries. Government's welfare initiatives are making a noticeable difference in the lives of countless citizens. https://t.co/lD8sTvOSLJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2023

The prime minister applauded her confidence and pledged to make two crore women from SHGs 'lakhpati,' emphasizing the role of SHGs in fostering self-reliance. The session continued with Arjun Singh, a tea garden worker from Tripura, who transformed his life through various government schemes like PM Awas, Ujjwala, and free toilets. Expressing satisfaction, Modi highlighted the ease with which beneficiaries like Arjun are availing the benefits, reflecting the success of the government's initiatives.

The prime minister underscored the importance of the confidence displayed by women entrepreneurs and beneficiaries, emphasizing that their empowerment is integral to making the nation self-reliant.