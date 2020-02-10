West Bengal Budget 2020: Monthly Pension of Rs 1000 to Be Given to People Above 60 Years Belonging to SC Community Under Bandhu Prakalpa Scheme

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata, January 10: The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal introduced various schemes in the state budget on Monday. Among the other schemes, a unique and new scheme called 'Bandhu Prakalpa' was announced in the state budget in which people above 60 years of age belonging to Scheduled Caste community will get a monthly pension of Rs 1000. These people are the ones who are not covered under any other pension scheme. Earlier today, Banerjee held cabinet meeting ahead of the presentation of the Budget 2020-21 for the State in the state assembly. During the meeting, the state govt proposed to waive the Agricultural Income Tax to the tea gardens for the next two financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The state government of West Bengal also introduced a new scheme called 'Jai Johar'. Under this scheme, people above 60 years of age belonging to Scheduled Tribe community, who are not covered under any other pension scheme, will be given a monthly pension of Rs 1000.

Here's the tweet:

West Bengal Budget 2020-21: State govt introduces a new scheme called "Jai Johar". Under this scheme, people above 60 years of age belonging to Scheduled Tribe community, who are not covered under any other pension scheme, will be given a monthly pension of Rs 1000. https://t.co/uRSsjqdUNQ — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

The West Bengal government in its budget has also announced free electricity for those with a quarterly consumption of up to 75 units. The annual budget for West Bengal for 2020-21 to be placed in the state assembly on February 10. The budget session began on February 7. Atal Pension Yojana Scheme Has Over 1.9 Crore Subscribers Now.

According to reports, the cabinet approved filling up of around 400 vacancies in different sections of the state transport department, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Durgapur Municipal Corporation. The state cabinet also gave its nod in connection with the posting of teachers in their respective home districts, a decision which was announced by chief minister Mamata Banerjee on January 28.