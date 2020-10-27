New Delhi, October 27: Senior advocate and former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve is all set to tie the knot with London-based artist Caroline Brossard. Harish Salve, 65, will marry Caroline Brossard, 56, at a private ceremony on October 28. The wedding will take place at a church in London. Salve, who became Queen's Counsel (QC) in England and Wales in January, a title which is recognized all over the world, divorced his wife for 38 years Meenakshi Salve in June this year.

Since Salve announced his wedding plans, Caroline Brossard is trending on the internet. So, who is Caroline Brossard? Caroline Brossard is an artist who lives in London. Salve has also shifted to North London. Brossard has an 18-year-old daughter from her first marriage. Salve, speaking to Mumbai Mirror, said: "We share values, and a passion for theatre and classical music, and now art."

According to reports, Brossard and Salve met each other for the first time at an event and they have been seeing each other for close to a year. Salve said Brossard supported her when he was going through a rough phase. Harish Salve Blames Supreme Court Verdicts in 2G Case, Coal Allocation Scam For Current Economic Slowdown.

About Harish Salve and Caroline Brossard's Wedding:

Harish Salve will marry Caroline Brossard at a church in London on October 28. Speaking of his catholic background, Salve said he is a baptised Christian and has been going to church for the past two years. The marriage ceremony will be a private affair and only 15 guests including the couple's close friends and family members will attend. Camellia and Namita Panjabi, renowned Indian restaurateurs in the UK, will be among guests.

