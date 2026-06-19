Why Pimpri-Chinchwad Announced a 15% Water Cut

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has enforced a 15 per cent reduction in the city's daily water supply starting Friday, June 19. The administrative measure follows official directives from the state Irrigation Department after delayed monsoon arrivals and rising early summer evaporation rapidly depleted regional reservoirs. Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi issued an urgent appeal to local residents and businesses to practice strict conservation measures, emphasising that the reduction is crucial to stretch remaining reserves until seasonal rains resume.

Declining Reservoir Stocks and Delayed Monsoon

The industrial hub of Pimpri-Chinchwad depends heavily on the Pavana Dam, situated approximately 40 kilometres outside city limits, for its primary civic water supply. Recent dry weather conditions have caused the usable water stock at the dam to drop sharply to just 19 per cent of its total capacity. Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Mumbai, Palghar; Rain Likely in Parts of State.

Faced with a prolonged seasonal dry spell, regional water managers intervened to modify distribution quotas. The 15 per cent cut is intended to serve as a buffering mechanism, stabilising remaining storage levels so that vital domestic necessities can be reliably met over the coming weeks.

PCMC Urges Collective Public Conservation

Chief Engineer Pramod Ombhase confirmed that technical modifications to the local distribution grid have been fully executed to align with the lower supply volumes. In statements regarding the systemic adjustments, civic leadership emphasised that managing the current supply bottleneck requires a shared community response.

“A 15 per cent water cut has been implemented to ensure systematic management of the available water stock," stated Commissioner Suryawanshi. "Citizens should use water very cautiously. Please actively participate in water conservation by avoiding activities such as washing vehicles, providing excess water to gardens, or leaving taps running unnecessarily. Conserving water is a collective responsibility of every citizen, and I urge you to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation by following water conservation rules," he added. Pune Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Clear Skies Give Way to Moderate Temperatures and Light Rain Chances with a High of 34°C.

Context of Ongoing Infrastructure Challenges

The newly introduced rationing measures add pressure to a municipal network that has operated under structural strain for several years. Pimpri-Chinchwad residents have navigated alternate-day water schedules since late 2018 due to ongoing distribution imbalances and rapid urbanisation across the twin cities. By curtailing daily operational volumes now, municipal water engineers hope to maintain predictable distribution patterns across all city sectors, avoiding severe localised blackouts before the monsoon cycle stabilises the region's main rivers and feeder canals.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).