Pune Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Clear Skies Give Way to Moderate Temperatures and Light Rain Chances with a High of 34°C

Pune residents can anticipate a day of largely clear skies, beginning Friday, June 19, 2026, with a comfortable early morning temperature that will gradually climb throughout the day. The initial forecast indicates a starting temperature of around 24°C, feeling slightly warmer at 27°C due to humidity levels hovering at a significant 81%. A gentle breeze of approximately 11 km/h will accompany these conditions as the city wakes up. This reliable Pune weather update suggests a calm start before the day’s progression.

Current Weather in Pune, Maharashtra — Friday, 19 June 2026 Temperature 24°C Feels Like 27°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 81% Wind Speed 11 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Pune — Friday, 19 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 24°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 02:00 23°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h 04:00 23°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 06:00 23°C Mainly clear 0% 9 km/h 08:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 10:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 12:00 34°C Mainly clear 6% 13 km/h 14:00 34°C Clear sky 22% 15 km/h

Pune, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the morning unfolds, the Pune temperature is set to rise steadily. By 8:00 AM, it will reach 26°C, and by 10:00 AM, expect a warmer 31°C under clear skies. The humidity remains a consistent factor, contributing to the ‘feels like’ temperature being higher than the actual mercury. For those venturing out early, the weather forecast for Pune points towards pleasant conditions, though the rising heat should be a consideration as the day progresses. The wind speed is expected to remain moderate, picking up slightly to around 11 km/h by mid-morning. Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Overcast Skies and 97% Humidity with a High of 30°C.

The afternoon hours will see the Pune weather continue its upward trend in temperature, reaching a peak of 34°C. While the sky is predicted to remain mainly clear around noon, there’s a noticeable increase in the probability of rain as the day wears on. By 2:00 PM, the chance of rain stands at 22%, with the sky still mostly clear, and the wind may gust up to 15 km/h. This marks a transition from the earlier calm, indicating that light showers could be a possibility for some areas of Pune later in the afternoon. This Pune weather update advises preparedness for both continued warmth and potential brief rain. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Mainly Clear with a High of 30°C.

For residents planning their Friday, June 19, 2026, the advice is layered. Dress in light, breathable fabrics to manage the humidity and rising temperatures, especially if you'll be outdoors between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. While the early morning and late evening will be cooler and clearer, the midday and early afternoon will be warmest. Commuters should be aware that the wind is expected to increase slightly, and the gradual rise in rain chances by mid-afternoon means carrying a light umbrella or waterproof jacket could be prudent, even if heavy downpours are not extensively forecasted. Staying hydrated will be key to combatting the warmth and humidity. This Pune weather update offers a balanced view of the day’s conditions.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).