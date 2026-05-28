Woman's In-Laws Asking Her To Adjust in Marriage or Return to Paternal Home Is Not Cruelty, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that a husband's relatives cannot be prosecuted for matrimonial cruelty under criminal law simply for advising a wife to "adjust" or return to her parental home. In a judgment delivered on May 25, a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N. Kotiswar Singh observed that while such family advice or passivity may be morally questionable, it does not automatically constitute a criminal offense without proof of active complicity.

The top court made these observations while quashing criminal proceedings related to cruelty, domestic violence, and dowry harassment initiated against the in-laws of a woman involved in a matrimonial dispute originating from Guna, Madhya Pradesh. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Supreme Court Seeks Fair Probe, Urges Restraint in Media Coverage of Suspected Dowry Death.

Distinction Between Moral Conduct and Criminal Liability

The Supreme Court bench emphasised that criminal law must not be indiscriminately applied to all family members during a marital breakdown without a clear factual foundation. The justices noted that the allegations levelled against the husband's relatives were vague, generalised, and unsupported by specific material evidence.

"Mere allegations that family members 'supported' the husband, failed to intervene, or advised the complainant to adjust in the matrimonial relationship, without anything further, would not ipso facto attract criminal liability. There may indeed be situations where certain relatives remain passive spectators or fail to come to the aid of the complainant; however, such conduct, though morally questionable, cannot automatically be elevated to the status of criminal culpability unless the surrounding circumstances clearly disclose their active complicity or participation in the alleged offences," the Court stated in its judgment.

Background of the Case and High Court Appeals

The legal dispute began after the woman's marriage in 2019. Following marital discord, she filed a complaint against her husband and his extended family -including his mother, brother, sister, and sister-in-law - alleging physical and mental cruelty alongside persistent dowry demands. Based on her statement, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 498A (cruelty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The complainant also filed separate domestic violence proceedings in a magistrate's court. The relatives approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking to quash the proceedings, but their petition was rejected. Aggrieved by the High Court's refusal, the husband's sister and other relatives subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court.

Lack of Specific Claims and Separate Residencies

Upon reviewing the case diary and pleadings, the Supreme Court noted that the primary allegations of assault, neglect, and direct harassment were directed specifically at the husband. In contrast, the accusations against the broader family lacked independent or distinct overt acts. "No independent or specific role has been attributed to any of the present appellants so as to disclose prima facie commission of offences under Sections 498A/34 IPC or Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act,” the Bench noted. Furthermore, evidentiary records showed that the wife resided primarily with her husband in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, while the implicated in-laws lived separately in Shivpuri. The bench observed that this geographic separation weakened the claims of continuous, day-to-day harassment by the relatives. The Court also took into account that during the pendency of these legal proceedings, the marriage had already been legally dissolved by a family court divorce decree. Husband Cannot Treat Wife Like an Animal, Says Supreme Court; Denies Bail to Man Accused of Domestic Violence.

Judicial Scrutiny in Matrimonial Breakdowns

The ruling underscored the necessity for lower courts to apply a heightened degree of judicial scrutiny before permitting the criminal prosecution of extended family members. The bench warned against the tendency to widen the net of criminal litigation during emotional marital disputes. "It is not uncommon that when matrimonial relationships deteriorate, allegations are made in the heat of emotional turmoil and bitterness, often resulting in the entire family of the spouse being drawn into criminal litigation,” the Court added. The Supreme Court concluded that while protective laws for domestic violence victims are vital, criminal law cannot be permitted to transform into an instrument for venting personal grievances or settling familial scores.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).