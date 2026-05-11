Husband Cannot Treat Wife Like an Animal, Says Supreme Court; Denies Bail to Man Accused of Domestic Violence

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The Supreme Court of India has refused to grant anticipatory bail to a man accused of domestic violence, observing that a husband cannot treat his wife "like an animal" and emphasising her right to live with dignity. A bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice PB Varale upheld the earlier rejection of the plea by the Patna High Court, directing the accused to seek regular bail through the standard legal process instead.

Allegations of Assault and Alcohol Abuse

The accused faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a violent incident involving his wife. According to the prosecution, the man allegedly assaulted the woman while under the influence of alcohol, throwing her to the ground and causing her head to strike a brick. He is further accused of attacking her with a stick. NCERT Class 8 Social Science Book Revised After Supreme Court Ban, Judiciary Chapter Cleared, Release Expected Within a Week.

During the proceedings, it was revealed that the man had entered into three marriages, though he denied being legally married to the complainant. The court, however, focused on the severity of the alleged physical abuse rather than the marital status disputes for the purpose of the bail hearing.

Judicial Observations on Marital Conduct

The bench expressed strong disapproval of the accused's behaviour. Justice Varale remarked that there could be no justification for treating a wife "like an animal". Justice Kumar directly questioned the motivations behind the violence, asking, "Why do you want to beat your wife? Go and seek regular bail instead". Referring to the man's multiple marriages, Justice Kumar added, "You have three wives; if you continue to physically assault her, this woman too will eventually leave you".

Legal Aid Insights on Domestic Abuse

In a broader reflection on the issue, Justice Kumar drew upon his personal experiences with legal aid programs. He noted that domestic violence complaints are a frequent occurrence at police stations, often linked to alcohol abuse and subsequent physical assault. The judge recounted instances where women informed the police that they did not necessarily object to their husbands consuming alcohol, but were forced to seek legal intervention only because they were physically assaulted afterwards. ‘Respect Individual Choice’: Supreme Court Slams Govt Over Plea Against Abortion for 15-Year-Old Rape Survivor.

The case arrived at the Supreme Court after the Patna High Court initially refused to grant pre-arrest protection to the accused. By denying anticipatory bail, the Supreme Court has cleared the way for the local authorities to proceed with the investigation, requiring the accused to surrender and apply for regular bail in the trial court.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).