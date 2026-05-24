NSA Ajit Doval and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Discuss Defence, Security and TRUST Initiative in New Delhi

New Delhi, May 24: US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval here on Sunday, with talks focused on defence, security and strategic technology-related cooperation, including the TRUST initiative. "US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Mr. Marco Rubio met NSA Shri Ajit Doval today.

The discussions focused on defence, security and strategic technology related cooperation including the TRUST initiative," the MEA said in a post on X following the meeting. "The two NSAs reiterated the high priority accorded to the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues," it added. Marco Rubio Terms Racist Comments Against Indians as ‘Stupid’; Addresses Immigration Reforms and Visa Concerns.

Marco Rubio With NSA Ajit Doval

US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Mr. Marco Rubio met NSA Shri Ajit Doval today. The discussions focused on defence, security and strategic technology related cooperation including the TRUST initiative. The two NSAs reiterated the high priority accorded to the… pic.twitter.com/7BCQAG0JRZ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 24, 2026

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rubio discussed the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and regional, global, and multilateral issues of mutual interest. EAM Jaishankar also stated that he looked forward to attending the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting along with his colleagues from Australia, Japan, and the US here on Tuesday. "Good discussions with Secretary Rubio of USA in New Delhi.

Reviewed the entire spectrum of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade and energy, defence and security, critical minerals and AI, nuclear & people-to-people, counter-terror and counter-narcotics cooperation," he said in a post on X. "Regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed. Have a detailed readout at the press conference thereafter. Look forward to joining Secretary Rubio and our colleagues from Australia and Japan for the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Tuesday," he added. On Saturday, Rubio called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed the current situation in the Middle East. The Secretary emphasised that the United States will not let Iran hold the global energy market hostage and affirmed that US energy products have the potential to diversify India’s energy supply. The two officials reflected upon recent bilateral achievements, including significant investments that advance the President and Prime Minister's 'Mission 500' to double trade by 2030," a statement issued by US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

Rubio, in a post on X, said: "In New Delhi, I met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to underscore the importance of the US-India relationship. We discussed the situation in the Middle East and US-India partnership in energy, securing critical supply chains, and collaboration on emerging technologies. I was pleased to invite Prime Minister Modi to the White House on behalf of the President". After the meeting, PM Modi said that both countries will continue to work closely for the global good.

"Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio. We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good," PM Modi wrote on X. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated the visiting US Secretary of State briefed PM Modi on the sustained progress in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including defence, strategic technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education and people-to-people ties. ‘More Than Just Allies’: India, US Hold High-Level Talks as S Jaishankar Meets Marco Rubio in New Delhi (Watch Video).

"Secretary Rubio shared the US perspective on various regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia. Prime Minister reaffirmed India's consistent support for peace efforts and reiterated the call for peaceful resolution of the conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy," according to a statement issued by the PMO. "Prime Minister requested Secretary Rubio to convey his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to their continued exchanges," it added.

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