Assam's Kokrajhar Decked Up With Over 70,000 Earthen Lamps to Welcome PM Narendra Modi on Feb 7; See Pics

New Delhi, February 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Assam on Friday and preparations are on full-swing in the state. Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Kokrajhar, a spectacular view was witnessed with over 70,000 earthen lamps lit to welcome the Prime Minister on February 7. The Prime Minister could not stop himself from retweeting the images and commented on the sight of the lamps. "Thank you Kokrajhar! I am eagerly awaiting tomorrow’s programme" and "Lovely and lively! Gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Kokrajhar," said the Prime Minister.

"It is his extraordinary dynamism, strong personality & clear intentions for his country's march ahead that has earned him so much of love," tweeted Himanta Biswa Sarma, while sharing the images of the earthen lamps.

Lovely and lively! Gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Kokrajhar. https://t.co/LqosTe51ti — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2020

Along with lighting earthen lamps on streets, preparations are in full swing in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town of Assam to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Prime Minister will address a rally in Bodo-dominated Kokrajhar town of Assam on Friday.

This will be Modi’s first visit to Assam after protests started in December last year against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In Kokrajhar, people lightened hundreds of earthen lamps and candle on the streets.

The Assam Police said the cultural troupe rehearsals have been given final touch to celebrate the historic Bodo Peace Accord. Also, troops have been geared up to ensure safety and security for Prime Minister Modi’s visit. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi said, “we will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades.”