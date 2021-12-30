Lucknow, December 30: The Election Commission will hold a press conference at 12PM amid the surge in Omicron cases across the country. The presser by the EC team is expected to clear the air over speculations doing rounds regarding the assembly elections in 2022 in states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Go, etc. On Wednesday, the EC team met with the district officials to review the preparations for the assembly polls scheduled for early next year in the states. All eyes will be on the Election Commission press conference as the commission could declare the poll dates in the press conference.

However, what is certain is that the Election Commission will be announcing the Covid-19 protocols in the poll bound states as Omicron cases are surging at an alarming level in the country.

Watch the EC Press Conference Streaming Below:

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra is expected to make the important announcements. Also, measures for ensuring voter turnout will also be announced by the commission in the conference.