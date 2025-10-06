Patna, October 6: Earlier today, October 6, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, said that the 243 assembly seats of Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on Thursday, November 6 and Tuesday, November 11. The counting of votes and the Bihar Assembly Elections Results will take place on Friday, November 14. The term of the current 243-member Bihar Assembly is ending on Saturday, November 22, which means that Vidhan Sabha polls in the state must be conducted before that date.

Of the 243 assembly seats in Bihar, 38 seats have been reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats for the Scheduled Tribes. As mentioned above, Bihar will vote in two phases, with 121 assembly constituencies going to polls on November 6 and 122 seats witnessing polling in the second phase on November 11. While the Bihar Vidhan Sabha election date and full schedule have been released, people are looking online to know the names of assembly constituencies going to poll in the first and second phases of the Bihar assembly elections on November 6 and November 11, respectively. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Date: EC Announces Schedule for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls; Voting on November 6 and 11, Result on November 14.

Names of 121 Assembly Constituencies Going to Polls in First Phase on November 6

Serial No: AC No: Assembly Constituency Name: 1 70 Alamnagar 2 71 Bihariganj 3 72 Singheshwar (SC) 4 73 Madhepura 5 74 Sonbarsha (SC) 6 75 Saharsa 7 76 Simri Bakhtiarpur 8 77 Mahishi 9 78 Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) 10 79 Gaura Bauram 11 80 Benipur 12 81 Alinagar 13 82 Darbhanga Rural 14 83 Darbhanga 15 84 Hayaghat 16 85 Bahadurpur 17 86 Keoti 18 87 Jale 19 88 Gaighat 20 89 Aurai 21 90 Minapur 22 91 Bochahan (SC) 23 92 Sakra (SC) 24 93 Kurhani 25 94 Muzaffarpur 26 95 Kanti 27 96 Baruraj 28 97 Paroo 29 98 Sahebganj 30 99 Baikunthpur 31 100 Barauli 32 101 Gopalganj 33 102 Kuchaikote 34 103 Bhore (SC) 35 104 Hathua 36 105 Siwan 37 106 Ziradei 38 107 Darauli (SC) 39 108 Raghunathpur 40 109 Daraunda 41 110 Barharia 42 111 Goriakothi 43 112 Maharajganj 44 113 Ekma 45 114 Manjhi 46 115 Baniapur 47 116 Taraiya 48 117 Marhaura 49 118 Chapra 50 119 Garkha (SC) 51 120 Amnour 52 121 Parsa 53 122 Sonepur 54 123 Hajipur 55 124 Lalganj 56 125 Vaishali 57 126 Mahua 58 127 Raja Pakar (SC) 59 128 Raghopur 60 129 Mahnar 61 130 Patepur (SC) 62 131 Kalyanpur (SC) 63 132 Warisnagar 64 133 Samastipur 65 134 Ujiarpur 66 135 Morwa 67 136 Sarairanjan 68 137 Mohiuddinnagar 69 138 Bibhutipur 70 139 Rosera (SC) 71 140 Hasanpur 72 141 Cheria-Bariarpur 73 142 Bachhwara 74 143 Teghra 75 144 Matihani 76 145 Sahebpur Kamal 77 146 Begusarai 78 147 Bakhri (SC) 79 148 Alauli (SC) 80 149 Khagaria 81 150 Beldaur 82 151 Parbatta 83 164 Tarapur 84 165 Munger 85 166 Jamalpur 86 167 Suryagarha 87 168 Lakhisarai 88 169 Sheikhpura 89 170 Barbigha 90 171 Asthawan 91 172 Biharsharif 92 173 Rajgir (SC) 93 174 Islampur 94 175 Hilsa 95 176 Nalanda 96 177 Harnaut 97 178 Mokama 98 179 Barh 99 180 Bakhtiarpur 100 181 Digha 101 182 Bankipur 102 183 Kumhrar 103 184 Patna Sahib 104 185 Fatuha 105 186 Danapur 106 187 Maner 107 188 Phulwari (SC) 108 189 Masaurhi (SC) 109 190 Paliganj 110 191 Bikram 111 192 Sandesh 112 193 Barhara 113 194 Arrah 114 195 Agiaon (SC) 115 196 Tarari 116 197 Jagdishpur 117 198 Shahpur 118 199 Brahampur 119 200 Buxar 120 201 Dumraon 121 202 Rajpur (SC)

Names of 122 Assembly Constituencies Going to Polls in Second Phase on November 11

Serial No: AC No: Assembly Constituency Name: 1 1 Valmiki Nagar 2 2 Ramnagar (SC) 3 3 Narkatiaganj 4 4 Bagaha 5 5 Lauriya 6 6 Nautan 7 7 Chanpatia 8 8 Bettiah 9 9 Sikta 10 10 Raxaul 11 11 Sugauli 12 12 Narkatia 13 13 Harsidhi (SC) 14 14 Govindganj 15 15 Kesaria 16 16 Kalyanpur 17 17 Pipra 18 18 Madhuban 19 19 Motihari 20 20 Chiraia 21 21 Dhaka 22 22 Sheohar 23 23 Riga 24 24 Bathnaha (SC) 25 25 Parihar 26 26 Sursand 27 27 Bajpatti 28 28 Sitamarhi 29 29 Runnisaidpur 30 30 Belsand 31 31 Harlakhi 32 32 Benipatti 33 33 Khajauli 34 34 Babubarhi 35 35 Bisfi 36 36 Madhubani 37 37 Rajnagar (SC) 38 38 Jhanjharpur 39 39 Phulparas 40 40 Laukaha 41 41 Nirmali 42 42 Pipra 43 43 Supaul 44 44 Triveniganj (SC) 45 45 Chhatapur 46 46 Narpatganj 47 47 Raniganj (SC) 48 48 Forbesganj 49 49 Araria 50 50 Jokihat 51 51 Sikti 52 52 Bahadurganj 53 53 Thakurganj 54 54 Kishanganj 55 55 Kochadhaman 56 56 Amour 57 57 Baisi 58 58 Kasba 59 59 Banmankhi (SC) 60 60 Rupauli 61 61 Dhamdaha 62 62 Purnia 63 63 Katihar 64 64 Kadwa 65 65 Balrampur 66 66 Pranpur 67 67 Manihari (ST) 68 68 Barari 69 69 Korha (SC) 70 152 Bihpur 71 153 Gopalpur 72 154 Pirpainti (SC) 73 155 Kahalgaon 74 156 Bhagalpur 75 157 Sultanganj 76 158 Nathnagar 77 159 Amarpur 78 160 Dhoraiya (SC) 79 161 Banka 80 162 Katoria (ST) 81 163 Belhar 82 203 Ramgarh 83 204 Mohania (SC) 84 205 Bhabua 85 206 Chainpur 86 207 Chenari (SC) 87 208 Sasaram 88 209 Kargahar 89 210 Dinara 90 211 Nokha 91 212 Dehri 92 213 Karakat 93 214 Arwal 94 215 Kurtha 95 216 Jehanabad 96 217 Ghosi 97 218 Makhdumpur (SC) 98 219 Goh 99 220 Obra 100 221 Nabinagar 101 222 Kutumba (SC) 102 223 Aurangabad 103 224 Rafiganj 104 225 Gurua 105 226 Sherghati 106 227 Imamganj (SC) 107 228 Barachatti (SC) 108 229 Bodh Gaya (SC) 109 230 Gaya Town 110 231 Tikari 111 232 Belaganj 112 233 Atri 113 234 Wazirganj 114 235 Rajauli (SC) 115 236 Hisua 116 237 Nawada 117 238 Gobindpur 118 239 Warsaliganj 119 240 Sikandra (SC) 120 241 Jamui 121 242 Jhajha 122 243 Chakai

How Many Seats Are Going to Poll in First and Second Phases of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

A total of 121 seats or assembly constituencies are going to poll in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2025. The first phase of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls will be held on Thursday, November 6. On the other hand, the second phase will witness 122 assembly constituencies polling on November 11. For the first phase of the Bihar polls, the last date to file nominations is October 17. On the other hand, October 20 is the last date of filing nominations for the 122 seats going to the polls in the second phase of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission Rolls Out Massive Security and Logistics Plan for State Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Bihar Elections 'Mother of All Elections', Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar

While addressing media persons during the press conference, CEC Gyanesh Kumar described the Bihar assembly elections as "mother of all elections". He also said that the entire election process of Bihar will be concluded by November 16. Bihar elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will be done on November 14," Kumar added. The upcoming assembly elections in Bihar are the first to be held in the eastern state after the purification of the electoral rolls under a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The exercise yielded a final voters' list with 7.43 crore electors, including 14 lakh first-time voters.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Election Commission). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2025 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).