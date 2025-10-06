Patna, October 6: Earlier today, October 6, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, said that the 243 assembly seats of Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on Thursday, November 6 and Tuesday, November 11. The counting of votes and the Bihar Assembly Elections Results will take place on Friday, November 14. The term of the current 243-member Bihar Assembly is ending on Saturday, November 22, which means that Vidhan Sabha polls in the state must be conducted before that date.
Of the 243 assembly seats in Bihar, 38 seats have been reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats for the Scheduled Tribes. As mentioned above, Bihar will vote in two phases, with 121 assembly constituencies going to polls on November 6 and 122 seats witnessing polling in the second phase on November 11. While the Bihar Vidhan Sabha election date and full schedule have been released, people are looking online to know the names of assembly constituencies going to poll in the first and second phases of the Bihar assembly elections on November 6 and November 11, respectively. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Date: EC Announces Schedule for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls; Voting on November 6 and 11, Result on November 14.
Names of 121 Assembly Constituencies Going to Polls in First Phase on November 6
|Serial No:
|AC No:
|Assembly Constituency Name:
|1
|70
|Alamnagar
|2
|71
|Bihariganj
|3
|72
|Singheshwar (SC)
|4
|73
|Madhepura
|5
|74
|Sonbarsha (SC)
|6
|75
|Saharsa
|7
|76
|Simri Bakhtiarpur
|8
|77
|Mahishi
|9
|78
|Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
|10
|79
|Gaura Bauram
|11
|80
|Benipur
|12
|81
|Alinagar
|13
|82
|Darbhanga Rural
|14
|83
|Darbhanga
|15
|84
|Hayaghat
|16
|85
|Bahadurpur
|17
|86
|Keoti
|18
|87
|Jale
|19
|88
|Gaighat
|20
|89
|Aurai
|21
|90
|Minapur
|22
|91
|Bochahan (SC)
|23
|92
|Sakra (SC)
|24
|93
|Kurhani
|25
|94
|Muzaffarpur
|26
|95
|Kanti
|27
|96
|Baruraj
|28
|97
|Paroo
|29
|98
|Sahebganj
|30
|99
|Baikunthpur
|31
|100
|Barauli
|32
|101
|Gopalganj
|33
|102
|Kuchaikote
|34
|103
|Bhore (SC)
|35
|104
|Hathua
|36
|105
|Siwan
|37
|106
|Ziradei
|38
|107
|Darauli (SC)
|39
|108
|Raghunathpur
|40
|109
|Daraunda
|41
|110
|Barharia
|42
|111
|Goriakothi
|43
|112
|Maharajganj
|44
|113
|Ekma
|45
|114
|Manjhi
|46
|115
|Baniapur
|47
|116
|Taraiya
|48
|117
|Marhaura
|49
|118
|Chapra
|50
|119
|Garkha (SC)
|51
|120
|Amnour
|52
|121
|Parsa
|53
|122
|Sonepur
|54
|123
|Hajipur
|55
|124
|Lalganj
|56
|125
|Vaishali
|57
|126
|Mahua
|58
|127
|Raja Pakar (SC)
|59
|128
|Raghopur
|60
|129
|Mahnar
|61
|130
|Patepur (SC)
|62
|131
|Kalyanpur (SC)
|63
|132
|Warisnagar
|64
|133
|Samastipur
|65
|134
|Ujiarpur
|66
|135
|Morwa
|67
|136
|Sarairanjan
|68
|137
|Mohiuddinnagar
|69
|138
|Bibhutipur
|70
|139
|Rosera (SC)
|71
|140
|Hasanpur
|72
|141
|Cheria-Bariarpur
|73
|142
|Bachhwara
|74
|143
|Teghra
|75
|144
|Matihani
|76
|145
|Sahebpur Kamal
|77
|146
|Begusarai
|78
|147
|Bakhri (SC)
|79
|148
|Alauli (SC)
|80
|149
|Khagaria
|81
|150
|Beldaur
|82
|151
|Parbatta
|83
|164
|Tarapur
|84
|165
|Munger
|85
|166
|Jamalpur
|86
|167
|Suryagarha
|87
|168
|Lakhisarai
|88
|169
|Sheikhpura
|89
|170
|Barbigha
|90
|171
|Asthawan
|91
|172
|Biharsharif
|92
|173
|Rajgir (SC)
|93
|174
|Islampur
|94
|175
|Hilsa
|95
|176
|Nalanda
|96
|177
|Harnaut
|97
|178
|Mokama
|98
|179
|Barh
|99
|180
|Bakhtiarpur
|100
|181
|Digha
|101
|182
|Bankipur
|102
|183
|Kumhrar
|103
|184
|Patna Sahib
|104
|185
|Fatuha
|105
|186
|Danapur
|106
|187
|Maner
|107
|188
|Phulwari (SC)
|108
|189
|Masaurhi (SC)
|109
|190
|Paliganj
|110
|191
|Bikram
|111
|192
|Sandesh
|112
|193
|Barhara
|113
|194
|Arrah
|114
|195
|Agiaon (SC)
|115
|196
|Tarari
|116
|197
|Jagdishpur
|117
|198
|Shahpur
|118
|199
|Brahampur
|119
|200
|Buxar
|120
|201
|Dumraon
|121
|202
|Rajpur (SC)
Names of 122 Assembly Constituencies Going to Polls in Second Phase on November 11
|Serial No:
|AC No:
|Assembly Constituency Name:
|1
|1
|Valmiki Nagar
|2
|2
|Ramnagar (SC)
|3
|3
|Narkatiaganj
|4
|4
|Bagaha
|5
|5
|Lauriya
|6
|6
|Nautan
|7
|7
|Chanpatia
|8
|8
|Bettiah
|9
|9
|Sikta
|10
|10
|Raxaul
|11
|11
|Sugauli
|12
|12
|Narkatia
|13
|13
|Harsidhi (SC)
|14
|14
|Govindganj
|15
|15
|Kesaria
|16
|16
|Kalyanpur
|17
|17
|Pipra
|18
|18
|Madhuban
|19
|19
|Motihari
|20
|20
|Chiraia
|21
|21
|Dhaka
|22
|22
|Sheohar
|23
|23
|Riga
|24
|24
|Bathnaha (SC)
|25
|25
|Parihar
|26
|26
|Sursand
|27
|27
|Bajpatti
|28
|28
|Sitamarhi
|29
|29
|Runnisaidpur
|30
|30
|Belsand
|31
|31
|Harlakhi
|32
|32
|Benipatti
|33
|33
|Khajauli
|34
|34
|Babubarhi
|35
|35
|Bisfi
|36
|36
|Madhubani
|37
|37
|Rajnagar (SC)
|38
|38
|Jhanjharpur
|39
|39
|Phulparas
|40
|40
|Laukaha
|41
|41
|Nirmali
|42
|42
|Pipra
|43
|43
|Supaul
|44
|44
|Triveniganj (SC)
|45
|45
|Chhatapur
|46
|46
|Narpatganj
|47
|47
|Raniganj (SC)
|48
|48
|Forbesganj
|49
|49
|Araria
|50
|50
|Jokihat
|51
|51
|Sikti
|52
|52
|Bahadurganj
|53
|53
|Thakurganj
|54
|54
|Kishanganj
|55
|55
|Kochadhaman
|56
|56
|Amour
|57
|57
|Baisi
|58
|58
|Kasba
|59
|59
|Banmankhi (SC)
|60
|60
|Rupauli
|61
|61
|Dhamdaha
|62
|62
|Purnia
|63
|63
|Katihar
|64
|64
|Kadwa
|65
|65
|Balrampur
|66
|66
|Pranpur
|67
|67
|Manihari (ST)
|68
|68
|Barari
|69
|69
|Korha (SC)
|70
|152
|Bihpur
|71
|153
|Gopalpur
|72
|154
|Pirpainti (SC)
|73
|155
|Kahalgaon
|74
|156
|Bhagalpur
|75
|157
|Sultanganj
|76
|158
|Nathnagar
|77
|159
|Amarpur
|78
|160
|Dhoraiya (SC)
|79
|161
|Banka
|80
|162
|Katoria (ST)
|81
|163
|Belhar
|82
|203
|Ramgarh
|83
|204
|Mohania (SC)
|84
|205
|Bhabua
|85
|206
|Chainpur
|86
|207
|Chenari (SC)
|87
|208
|Sasaram
|88
|209
|Kargahar
|89
|210
|Dinara
|90
|211
|Nokha
|91
|212
|Dehri
|92
|213
|Karakat
|93
|214
|Arwal
|94
|215
|Kurtha
|95
|216
|Jehanabad
|96
|217
|Ghosi
|97
|218
|Makhdumpur (SC)
|98
|219
|Goh
|99
|220
|Obra
|100
|221
|Nabinagar
|101
|222
|Kutumba (SC)
|102
|223
|Aurangabad
|103
|224
|Rafiganj
|104
|225
|Gurua
|105
|226
|Sherghati
|106
|227
|Imamganj (SC)
|107
|228
|Barachatti (SC)
|108
|229
|Bodh Gaya (SC)
|109
|230
|Gaya Town
|110
|231
|Tikari
|111
|232
|Belaganj
|112
|233
|Atri
|113
|234
|Wazirganj
|114
|235
|Rajauli (SC)
|115
|236
|Hisua
|116
|237
|Nawada
|117
|238
|Gobindpur
|118
|239
|Warsaliganj
|119
|240
|Sikandra (SC)
|120
|241
|Jamui
|121
|242
|Jhajha
|122
|243
|Chakai
How Many Seats Are Going to Poll in First and Second Phases of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
A total of 121 seats or assembly constituencies are going to poll in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2025. The first phase of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls will be held on Thursday, November 6. On the other hand, the second phase will witness 122 assembly constituencies polling on November 11. For the first phase of the Bihar polls, the last date to file nominations is October 17. On the other hand, October 20 is the last date of filing nominations for the 122 seats going to the polls in the second phase of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission Rolls Out Massive Security and Logistics Plan for State Vidhan Sabha Polls.
Bihar Elections 'Mother of All Elections', Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar
While addressing media persons during the press conference, CEC Gyanesh Kumar described the Bihar assembly elections as "mother of all elections". He also said that the entire election process of Bihar will be concluded by November 16. Bihar elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will be done on November 14," Kumar added. The upcoming assembly elections in Bihar are the first to be held in the eastern state after the purification of the electoral rolls under a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The exercise yielded a final voters' list with 7.43 crore electors, including 14 lakh first-time voters.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2025 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).