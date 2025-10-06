Patna, October 6: Earlier today, October 6, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, said that the 243 assembly seats of Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on Thursday, November 6 and Tuesday, November 11. The counting of votes and the Bihar Assembly Elections Results will take place on Friday, November 14. The term of the current 243-member Bihar Assembly is ending on Saturday, November 22, which means that Vidhan Sabha polls in the state must be conducted before that date.

Of the 243 assembly seats in Bihar, 38 seats have been reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats for the Scheduled Tribes. As mentioned above, Bihar will vote in two phases, with 121 assembly constituencies going to polls on November 6 and 122 seats witnessing polling in the second phase on November 11. While the Bihar Vidhan Sabha election date and full schedule have been released, people are looking online to know the names of assembly constituencies going to poll in the first and second phases of the Bihar assembly elections on November 6 and November 11, respectively. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Date: EC Announces Schedule for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls; Voting on November 6 and 11, Result on November 14.

Names of 121 Assembly Constituencies Going to Polls in First Phase on November 6

Serial No:  AC No:  Assembly Constituency Name: 
1  70  Alamnagar 
2  71  Bihariganj 
3  72  Singheshwar (SC) 
4  73  Madhepura 
5  74  Sonbarsha (SC) 
6  75  Saharsa 
7  76  Simri Bakhtiarpur 
8  77  Mahishi 
9  78  Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) 
10  79  Gaura Bauram 
11  80  Benipur 
12  81  Alinagar 
13  82  Darbhanga Rural 
14  83  Darbhanga 
15  84  Hayaghat 
16  85  Bahadurpur 
17  86  Keoti 
18  87  Jale 
19  88  Gaighat 
20  89  Aurai 
21  90  Minapur 
22  91  Bochahan (SC) 
23  92  Sakra (SC) 
24  93  Kurhani 
25  94  Muzaffarpur 
26  95  Kanti 
27  96  Baruraj 
28  97  Paroo 
29  98  Sahebganj 
30  99  Baikunthpur 
31  100  Barauli 
32  101  Gopalganj 
33  102  Kuchaikote 
34  103  Bhore (SC) 
35  104  Hathua 
36  105  Siwan 
37  106  Ziradei 
38  107  Darauli (SC) 
39  108  Raghunathpur 
40  109  Daraunda 
41  110  Barharia 
42  111  Goriakothi 
43  112  Maharajganj 
44  113  Ekma 
45  114  Manjhi 
46  115  Baniapur 
47  116  Taraiya 
48  117  Marhaura 
49  118  Chapra 
50  119  Garkha (SC) 
51  120  Amnour 
52  121  Parsa 
53  122  Sonepur 
54  123  Hajipur 
55  124  Lalganj 
56  125  Vaishali 
57  126  Mahua 
58  127  Raja Pakar (SC) 
59  128  Raghopur 
60  129  Mahnar 
61  130  Patepur (SC) 
62  131  Kalyanpur (SC) 
63  132  Warisnagar 
64  133  Samastipur 
65  134  Ujiarpur 
66  135  Morwa 
67  136  Sarairanjan 
68  137  Mohiuddinnagar 
69  138  Bibhutipur 
70  139  Rosera (SC) 
71  140  Hasanpur 
72  141  Cheria-Bariarpur 
73  142  Bachhwara 
74  143  Teghra 
75  144  Matihani 
76  145  Sahebpur Kamal 
77  146  Begusarai 
78  147  Bakhri (SC) 
79  148  Alauli (SC) 
80  149  Khagaria 
81  150  Beldaur 
82  151  Parbatta 
83  164  Tarapur 
84  165  Munger 
85  166  Jamalpur 
86  167  Suryagarha 
87  168  Lakhisarai 
88  169  Sheikhpura 
89  170  Barbigha 
90  171  Asthawan 
91  172  Biharsharif 
92  173  Rajgir (SC) 
93  174  Islampur 
94  175  Hilsa 
95  176  Nalanda 
96  177  Harnaut 
97  178  Mokama 
98  179  Barh 
99  180  Bakhtiarpur 
100  181  Digha 
101  182  Bankipur 
102  183  Kumhrar 
103  184  Patna Sahib 
104  185  Fatuha 
105  186  Danapur 
106  187  Maner 
107  188  Phulwari (SC) 
108  189  Masaurhi (SC) 
109  190  Paliganj 
110  191  Bikram 
111  192  Sandesh 
112  193  Barhara 
113  194  Arrah 
114  195  Agiaon (SC) 
115  196  Tarari 
116  197  Jagdishpur 
117  198  Shahpur 
118  199  Brahampur 
119  200  Buxar 
120  201  Dumraon 
121  202  Rajpur (SC) 

Names of 122 Assembly Constituencies Going to Polls in Second Phase on November 11

Serial No:  AC No:  Assembly Constituency Name: 
1  1  Valmiki Nagar 
2  2  Ramnagar (SC) 
3  3  Narkatiaganj 
4  4  Bagaha 
5  5  Lauriya 
6  6  Nautan 
7  7  Chanpatia 
8  8  Bettiah 
9  9  Sikta 
10  10  Raxaul 
11  11  Sugauli 
12  12  Narkatia 
13  13  Harsidhi (SC) 
14  14  Govindganj 
15  15  Kesaria 
16  16  Kalyanpur 
17  17  Pipra 
18  18  Madhuban 
19  19  Motihari 
20  20  Chiraia 
21  21  Dhaka 
22  22  Sheohar 
23  23  Riga 
24  24  Bathnaha (SC) 
25  25  Parihar 
26  26  Sursand 
27  27  Bajpatti 
28  28  Sitamarhi 
29  29  Runnisaidpur 
30  30  Belsand 
31  31  Harlakhi 
32  32  Benipatti 
33  33  Khajauli 
34  34  Babubarhi 
35  35  Bisfi 
36  36  Madhubani 
37  37  Rajnagar (SC) 
38  38  Jhanjharpur 
39  39  Phulparas 
40  40  Laukaha 
41  41  Nirmali 
42  42  Pipra 
43  43  Supaul 
44  44  Triveniganj (SC) 
45  45  Chhatapur 
46  46  Narpatganj 
47  47  Raniganj (SC) 
48  48  Forbesganj 
49  49  Araria 
50  50  Jokihat 
51  51  Sikti 
52  52  Bahadurganj 
53  53  Thakurganj 
54  54  Kishanganj 
55  55  Kochadhaman 
56  56  Amour 
57  57  Baisi 
58  58  Kasba 
59  59  Banmankhi (SC) 
60  60  Rupauli 
61  61  Dhamdaha 
62  62  Purnia 
63  63  Katihar 
64  64  Kadwa 
65  65  Balrampur 
66  66  Pranpur 
67  67  Manihari (ST) 
68  68  Barari 
69  69  Korha (SC) 
70  152  Bihpur 
71  153  Gopalpur 
72  154  Pirpainti (SC) 
73  155  Kahalgaon 
74  156  Bhagalpur 
75  157  Sultanganj 
76  158  Nathnagar 
77  159  Amarpur 
78  160  Dhoraiya (SC) 
79  161  Banka 
80  162  Katoria (ST) 
81  163  Belhar 
82  203  Ramgarh 
83  204  Mohania (SC) 
84  205  Bhabua 
85  206  Chainpur 
86  207  Chenari (SC) 
87  208  Sasaram 
88  209  Kargahar 
89  210  Dinara 
90  211  Nokha 
91  212  Dehri 
92  213  Karakat 
93  214  Arwal 
94  215  Kurtha 
95  216  Jehanabad 
96  217  Ghosi 
97  218  Makhdumpur (SC) 
98  219  Goh 
99  220  Obra 
100  221  Nabinagar 
101  222  Kutumba (SC) 
102  223  Aurangabad 
103  224  Rafiganj 
104  225  Gurua 
105  226  Sherghati 
106  227  Imamganj (SC) 
107  228  Barachatti (SC) 
108  229  Bodh Gaya (SC) 
109  230  Gaya Town 
110  231  Tikari 
111  232  Belaganj 
112  233  Atri 
113  234  Wazirganj 
114  235  Rajauli (SC) 
115  236  Hisua 
116  237  Nawada 
117  238  Gobindpur 
118  239  Warsaliganj 
119  240  Sikandra (SC) 
120  241  Jamui 
121  242  Jhajha 
122  243  Chakai 

How Many Seats Are Going to Poll in First and Second Phases of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

A total of 121 seats or assembly constituencies are going to poll in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2025. The first phase of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls will be held on Thursday, November 6. On the other hand, the second phase will witness 122 assembly constituencies polling on November 11. For the first phase of the Bihar polls, the last date to file nominations is October 17. On the other hand, October 20 is the last date of filing nominations for the 122 seats going to the polls in the second phase of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission Rolls Out Massive Security and Logistics Plan for State Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Bihar Elections 'Mother of All Elections', Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar

While addressing media persons during the press conference, CEC Gyanesh Kumar described the Bihar assembly elections as "mother of all elections". He also said that the entire election process of Bihar will be concluded by November 16. Bihar elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will be done on November 14," Kumar added. The upcoming assembly elections in Bihar are the first to be held in the eastern state after the purification of the electoral rolls under a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The exercise yielded a final voters' list with 7.43 crore electors, including 14 lakh first-time voters.

