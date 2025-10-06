Today, October 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The poll schedule was announced during a press conference, where the commission said that Vidhan Sabha polls in Bihar will be held in two phases to elect 243 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The polling will take place on November 6 and 11, with the Bihar Assembly Elections Results being declared on November 14. The upcoming assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The poll schedule announcement comes as the current term of the Bihar Assembly is set to end on November 22. Check the Bihar assembly election date and full schedule below. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Defends Bihar SIR, Says Electoral Revision Before Polls ‘Lawful’.

Check the Schedule of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Below

🗓️#SCHEDULE for the GENERAL ELECTION TO THE LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY OF BIHAR 2025 - Two Phases Details 👇#Bihar #BiharElections2025 pic.twitter.com/ZeTBbpX32O — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 6, 2025

Election Commission Announces Schedule for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

