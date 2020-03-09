BJP Does Not Need Certificate of Transparency From Congress, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

File image of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 9: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not need a certificate of transparency from Congress party. "All the appointments including the appointment for the post of Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and Vigilance Commissioner (VC)are transparent, we do not need a certificate of transparency from Congress," Naqvi told ANI.

"Congress party is still not able to understand that they were not able to get votes even to become the opposition. For every appointment, there is a committee in which we include a leader from the largest opposition party. We follow all the rules," he added. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Inaugurate Lucknow 'Hunar Haat'.

This comes a day after Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking reconsideration of the appointments for the post of Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and Vigilance Commissioner (VC).

Refuting the allegations of Congress for Yes Bank crisis, Naqvi said: 'Nobody has destroyed economy more badly than 'corrupt' Congress leaders. We corrected their mistakes in the last five years. We do not need lessons on the economy from Congress. Country's economy is in strong and safe hands."

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday had demanded to know as to why the Union Finance Ministry and the RBI did not act earlier and allowed the Yes Bank crisis to come to such a pass where lakhs of its account holders are staring at a bleak future.

On the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said a moratorium has been imposed on Yes Bank, stressing that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital.

During the period of moratorium, the Yes Bank Ltd will not, without the permission in writing of the RBI, make in the aggregate, payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs 50,000 lying to his credit in any savings, current or any other deposit account.