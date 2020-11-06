Bochahan (SC) Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Legislative House of Bihar. It is situated in the district of Muzaffarpur. The seat of Bochahan is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. It composes of several important regions of Adi Gopalpur, Balthi Rasulpur, Bhootane, Deogan, Lohsari, Maidapur, Majhauli, Sarfuddinpur, Unsar, Vishunpur, and more. The Bochahan (SC) assembly constituency falls under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency. With only a few days left for voting in the Bochahan (SC) seat, it will be interesting to see which alliance does the electorate votes for.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had already announced the complete schedule of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The first phase and second phase of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls 2020 took place on October 28 (for 71 seats) and November 3 (for 94 seats) respectively. The third phase of the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections will be on November 7, i.e. Saturday. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

The ECI had declared that the results of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be out on November 10. If you are seeking the full poll schedule of Bihar State Elections 2020, main candidates, and past results from the Bochahan (SC) seat, then you have arrived at the right place.

Complete schedule of the 3-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Details

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, it was an Independent candidate Baby Kumari who defeated Ramai Ram of the Janata Dal (United) by a victory margin of more than 20,000 votes. In the 2010 Bihar State Elections, it was Ramai Ram of the JD(U) who beat Musafir Paswan of the RJD and emerged victorious from the seat of Bochahan (SC).

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Polls, it will be a three-way fight in the Bochahan (SC) seat. The top candidates from the constituency are Musafir Paswan from the VIP, Amar Azad from the LJP, and Ramai Ram from the RJD. Who do you think will win the Assembly seat this time?

