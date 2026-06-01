Cockroach Janata Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Return to India on June 6, To Lead Protest Seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the social media-driven political movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has announced that he will return to India on June 6 to lead a protest in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar comes amid continuing public debate over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and concerns about the integrity of national-level entrance examinations.

Dipke, who is currently in the United States, said the protest would be conducted peacefully and would focus on seeking accountability for alleged lapses in the examination system. The announcement marks his first visit to India since the rapid rise of the Cockroach Janta Party on social media platforms. ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Trademark Applications Filed by Two Individuals, Founder Abhijeet Dipke Not Among Applicants.

Cockroach Janata Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Return to India on June 6

Will be returning to India to demand the resignation of the Education Minister. I request the youth of India to join this peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar and exercise our constitutional right to seek accountability from the government. https://t.co/W8oZsGmgvi — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 1, 2026

Protest Planned at Jantar Mantar

In a video shared online, Dipke said he intends to arrive in Delhi on June 6 and seek permission from authorities to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, a location often used for public protests and civic movements. He called on students, supporters, and citizens to join the gathering and raise their concerns through peaceful means.

According to Dipke, the protest is aimed at demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the handling of the NEET-UG 2026 examination controversy, which has sparked widespread criticism from students and parents across the country. Was Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Expelled From Boston University? Fact Check Reveals Truth.

NEET-UG Row at the Centre of Campaign

The planned protest follows an online campaign launched by the Cockroach Janta Party in May, seeking Pradhan’s resignation over alleged systemic failures linked to the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. Dipke has described the issue as a “system failure” that affected the future and trust of millions of students.

The controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2026 triggered nationwide concern after allegations of question paper leaks and examination irregularities emerged. The issue led to public protests, legal scrutiny, and demands for reforms in the management of competitive examinations.

Dipke has argued that accountability should be fixed at the highest levels of the education system and has urged supporters to pressure authorities through democratic and constitutional means.

The Cockroach Janta Party began as a satirical online movement and has gained significant visibility among young social media users in recent months. The group’s campaigns, videos, and online petitions have attracted substantial engagement, particularly around issues affecting students and youth.

Its petition demanding the education minister’s resignation gained widespread attention online, reflecting growing frustration among sections of students over examination-related controversies and academic pressure.

The announcement of the protest comes amid ongoing legal and digital disputes involving the movement. Dipke recently approached the Delhi High Court after social media restrictions were imposed on some of the group's online accounts. He has alleged that the movement faced a broader crackdown following its campaigns related to the NEET controversy.

Court proceedings related to the account restrictions are continuing, with the case drawing attention to questions surrounding online political expression and digital content moderation.

The June 6 protest is expected to center on demands for greater transparency, accountability, and reforms in India's examination system. Dipke has repeatedly stated that concerns over exam management extend beyond a single controversy and reflect broader issues affecting students nationwide.

There has been no immediate public response from the Ministry of Education regarding the proposed demonstration. Authorities are expected to review any requests for permission related to the planned protest in accordance with local regulations. As preparations for the protest continue, the issue remains part of a wider national discussion on examination integrity, student welfare, and accountability within the education system.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).