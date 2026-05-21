‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Trademark Applications Filed by Two Individuals, Founder Abhijeet Dipke Not Among Applicants

Two trademark applications have been filed for the name “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP), the satirical social media movement that rapidly gained popularity following remarks linked to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant last week. Interestingly, the trademark applications were not filed by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. Instead, records show that the applications were submitted by two individuals identified as Azim Adambhai Jam and Akhand Swaroop.

At present, it remains unclear whether the applicants are officially associated with the Cockroach Janata Party movement or linked to Dipke himself. The connection between the applicants and the satirical group could not be independently verified.

Viral Rise of the Cockroach Janta Party

The Cockroach Janata Party emerged as a political satire movement across social media platforms after a series of viral memes and online posts. Within days, the movement gained significant traction online, reportedly crossing 14 million followers on Instagram while also attracting large-scale participation from users signing up as supporters.

The group’s X account was later withheld in India following what the platform described as a “legal demand”. Dipke subsequently launched another account linked to the movement.

Remarks by CJI Surya Kant Sparked Debate

The online trend intensified after comments attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last week. “There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone," he had said.

The remarks triggered widespread reactions online and became the basis for the satirical movement. However, the Chief Justice later clarified that his comments had been misquoted and were directed at individuals entering professions using fake or bogus degrees.

How the Movement Expanded

Abhijeet Dipke, who had previously volunteered with the social media team of Aam Aadmi Party, launched multiple social media pages under the Cockroach Janata Party banner and later released a satirical manifesto. The manifesto quickly circulated online and drew reactions from several opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Mahua Moitra.

Among its proposals, the manifesto states that if the CJP ever comes to power, no Chief Justice of India should receive a Rajya Sabha seat after retirement.

The document also proposes action against alleged voter deletion and calls for stronger penalties against political defections, including a 20-year ban on defecting MLAs and MPs from contesting elections or holding public office.

On gender representation, the manifesto advocates 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and half of all Union Cabinet positions to be reserved for women.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).