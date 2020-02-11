Delhi Cantt Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Virender Singh Kadian Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls
Delhi Cantonment Vidhan Sabha Seat. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 5: Aam Aadmi Party candidate Virender Singh Kadian won the Delhi Cantt Assembly seat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 as counting of votes took place today. The Delhi Cantt vidhan sabha seat, located in southwest Delhi, houses a large number of serving and retired defence personnel. The constituency went to polls on February 8. Results of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls were declared on February 11 by the polling body. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

Delhi Cantt, with a total electorate size of 77,222 eligible voters, faced a three-sided contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The constituency in 2015 was won by the AAP, with former Commando Surendra Singh being elected as the MLA. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Details of EC Schedule For Delhi Elections 2020

Date of Notification 14th January
Nomination Begins From 14th January
Last Date of Candidature 21st January
Last Date of Withdrawal 24th January
Date of Scrutiny 22nd January
Date of Polls 8th February
Date of Results 11th February

In this elections, however, the AAP had replaced Singh's candidature with Virender Singh Kadian. The BJP allotted the ticket to Manish Singh, whereas, the Congress candidate from the seat is Sandeep Tanwar.

Pre-poll surveys in Delhi had predicted a return for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. At least two major opinion polls had predicted a decisive AAP victory, projecting 54-60 seats for the party.

2020 Delhi Cantt Assembly Election: Candidates' list

MLA CandidatesPartyVotes
Surender SinghNCP908
Bir Singh ChauhanIND84
SANDEEP TANWARINC7954
Sanjeev KumarIND73
IshwarIND47
Manoj BawanIND36
Virender Singh KadianAAP28971
Manish SinghBJP18381
Nand Kishore BeniwalBSP1823
SachinIND161
Nagendra Kumar TiwariNational Youth PartyNA
Sachin KumarBhartiya Samajik Nyay PartyNA

2015 Delhi Cantt Assembly Election Results

MLA CandidatesPartyVotes
Surender Singh (Current MLA)AAP40133
Karan Singh TanwarBJP28935