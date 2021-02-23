Gandhinagar, February 23: The State Election Commission is slated to declare the results of Gujarat Municipal Civic Body Elections 2021 on Tuesday. The counting of votes will begin at the designated centres from 9 AM. The municipal elections were conducted across six cities in the state including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar on Sunday. The polls were held on 576 seats in 144 wards in the cities. A total of 2,276 candidates contested for the civic body polls in Gujarat this year. Gujarat Local Body Elections Result 2021: BJP Candidate Brindaben Surti Elected Unopposed from Naranpura Ward of AMC.

Out of the total, 577 candidates are from the BJP, 566 contested from the Congress party's ticket, 470 from Aam Aadmi Party, 91 from NCP, 353 from other parties. Meanwhile 228 independent candidates also contested the Gujarat Municipal Elections 2021. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM also fielded 21 candidates making its debut in the local body politics in Gujarat. The keenly awaited results can be viewed on TV9 Gujarati's YouTube channel whose link has been embedded below. Gujarat Local Body Elections 2021: Voters Will Establish Gujarat as BJP's Stronghold, Says Amit Shah.

Following the voting on Sunday, the Gujarat Election Commission said that the voters turnout stood at 46.1 per cent during the state civic body elections this year. Jamnagar recorded the highest turnout of 53.4 per cent, followed by Rajkot at 50.7 per cent, Bhavnagar at 49.5 per cent. Vadodara and Surat recorded 47.8 per cent and 47.1 per cent voters turnout. Ahmedabad saw the lowest turnout with 42.5 per cent eligible voters exercising their rights.

