New Delhi, June 29: Congress veteran and Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said his party is prepared for a debate in the Parliament on India-China border dispute. His remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is ready to debate the border standoff with Opposition parties in the Legislature.

Singh, while reacting to Shah's remarks, said debates are essential under a parliamentary form of democracy. Not only is the Congress ready for the discussion in Parliament, but their former president Rahul Gandhi would also participate in the debate to reiterate his position on the issue, the Punjab CM said.

"Parliament is a forum for debate so let there be a debate. We are quite confident that Rahul ji will hold his position and bring home the points that are being raised in this discussion," Singh told reporters on being asked for his views on Shah's remark.

The Home Minister, in an interview to news agency ANI on Sunday, blamed the Gandhi scion of speaking in a manner which is "liked" by China and Pakistan. Shah claimed that the government has nothing to hide and will take down all arguments of the Opposition if a debate is held in the Parliament.

"Yes we are fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it does pain when a former President of such a big political party does "ochi rajiniti (shallow minded politics) at a time of problems," Shah had said.

"It is a matter of self-introspection for him and Congress that his hashtag is being taken forward by Pakistan and China. It is not for me. It is a matter of concern for Congress that the hashtag of their leader is being encouraged by Pakistan and China. You say what China and Pakistan like. And at this time of crisis," he had further added.

India and China are locked in heightened tensions since the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Congress, which is the prime Opposition party in India, has accused the Modi government of concealing information from the nation in wake of the "Chinese aggression" at the border in Ladakh.

