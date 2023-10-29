Mumbai, October 29: The Maratha and Dhangar communities must be given reservation in jobs and education without impacting such benefits of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. A section of the Maratha community has been demanding including in the OBC segment for quota purposes, while the Dhangars want ST status. Instead of playing with the life of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is on a hunger strike, the Eknath Shinde government must provide reservations to the community and ensure social unit is not hurt, Thackeray said in a statement. India Needs Strong Government, but No Brute Majority for a Single Party, Says Uddhav Thackeray While Addressing Dassehra Rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

Jarange is on a fast unto death since October 25 in Jalna seeking quota for the community. The state government is speaking "mann ki baat" while its "mann" has no emotions, the former chief minister said. "It has no intention to save Jarange's life," Thackeray alleged. Jarange had undertaken a fast on August 29, which he broke on September 14 on the assurance of the state government about efforts to ensure the Maratha community is provided reservation. Maratha Quota: Manoj Jarange-Patil Begins Another Hunger Strike, Says ‘Government Is Not Serious About Our Plea for Reservation’

However, after the October 24 deadline set by Jarange for provision of such quota passes, he sat on hunger strike a day after Dussehra. In his statement, Thackeray said youth from the Maratha community were committing suicide over the quota demand. "Will the government place the order of the reservation on the community's dead body," Thackeray asked. In the last few months, there have been multiple reports of Maratha community members committing suicide in different parts of the state in support of the quota demand.