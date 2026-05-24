‘Modi Is Great’: Donald Trump Dials Marco Rubio During Live Delhi Event, Reaffirms Strong India-US Ties During Delhi Event

United States President Donald Trump reaffirmed his strong relationship with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a live appearance at a celebratory event in New Delhi. The occasion marked the ongoing lead-up to the 250th anniversary of American independence, with President Trump connecting via video to address attendees, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

Speaking to a large audience from a screen at the US Embassy, President Trump expressed his warm regard for the Indian leader, stating that he is a big fan of the Prime Minister. He described Prime Minister Modi as a great leader and a personal friend, emphasising the depth of the bilateral partnership between the two nations as they commemorate this historic milestone. NSA Ajit Doval and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Discuss Defence, Security and TRUST Initiative in New Delhi.

Donald Trump Dials Marco Rubio During Delhi Event, Praises PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | Delhi | US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor connects with the US President live at the 250th Independence Day celebration. US President Donald Trump says, "...I love India...I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. PM Modi is great, he is my… pic.twitter.com/MxPrFWKdWO — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

'Modi is Great', Says Donald Trump Live During Delhi Event

NEW: Trump surprised US embassy party in #India by dialing in on speakerphone with hundreds of people listening for Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to New Delhi. "I love the Prime Minister. Modi is great. He's my friend, and I just want to say a very, very good evening to… pic.twitter.com/FDJCvsSZIO — Eric Martin (@EMPosts) May 24, 2026

Marco Rubio New Delhi Event: Celebrating 250 Years of US-India Diplomacy

The event in New Delhi is part of a broader series of global celebrations marking the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence, which will culminate on July 4, 2026. The programme has featured various cultural and diplomatic initiatives in India, including a high-profile campaign involving sponsored auto-rickshaws decorated with American thematic imagery and President Trump likenesses to promote the festivities.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently in India for a four-day official visit, which includes a multicity tour and a gala reception in the capital. His presence in Delhi is seen as a diplomatic effort to address recent trust deficits concerning trade matters and regional security priorities, aiming to reinforce cooperation during this significant anniversary year.

Strengthening Strategic Ties and Future Cooperation

Ambassador Sergio Gor, who presented his credentials in January 2026, has been actively working to advance shared priorities between Washington and New Delhi, particularly in areas of technology, critical minerals, and defence. The celebration serves as a platform to highlight these growing ties, despite occasional differences on trade and energy policies. Marco Rubio Terms Racist Comments Against Indians as ‘Stupid’; Addresses Immigration Reforms and Visa Concerns.

The US administration has also extended an invitation for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, further signalling the importance of the relationship. As both nations continue to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes, the current diplomatic engagements aim to solidify a partnership defined by mutual growth and strategic alignment for the years ahead.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ANI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 09:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).