New Delhi, October 31: The electoral battle in Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district of Bihar is centred around two Bahubalis - Anant Singh and Surajbhaan Singh, who dominate the political narrative of the region. Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies. Often addressed as 'Chhote Sarkar' by his supporters, Anant Singh has dominated Mokama's political landscape since 2005, regardless of his political affiliations. Despite shifting party affiliations, from JD(U) to Independent to RJD, he maintained a firm grip on the seat until his 2022 conviction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which led to his disqualification from the Assembly. NDA Releases Manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025; Promises 1 Crore Jobs to Youth, Empowerment to Women (Watch Videos).

Anant Singh's elder brother, Dilip Singh, previously represented the constituency and served as a minister in the RJD government. In the 2000 election, Surajbhan Singh, known locally as 'Dada', defeated Dilip Singh to win the seat for the first time. However, Anant Singh wrested the constituency in 2005 and has retained it for four consecutive terms since then. He first won the seat in 2005 on a JD(U) ticket and retained it in the subsequent 2005 and 2010 Assembly elections. After being expelled from the JD(U) in 2015, he contested as an Independent candidate and still managed to secure victory. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, he contested from jail as a candidate of the RJD and once again emerged victorious.

Following his conviction, RJD fielded his wife, Neelam Devi, in the ensuing bypoll, where she successfully retained the seat. With his later acquittal by the Patna High Court, Anant Singh is now back in the fray, determined to reclaim his political turf. In contrast, RJD's Veena Devi, wife of don turned politician, Surajbhan Singh, adds another layer of political intrigue to the contest. Dominated by the upper-caste 'Bhumihaar' voters, Mokama (Constituency 178) will witness a tough battle between both Bhumihaar candidates.

In 2020 polls, Anant Singh, on RJD symbol, polled 78,721 votes defeating JD(U)'s Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh with a margin of over 35,757 votes. Rajeev Lochan had acquired 42,964 votes. The voter turnout in the constituency stood at 54.07 per cent. In the 2015 Assembly elections, Anant Singh won the elections as an Independent candidate and polled 54,005 votes, defeating JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar, who secured 35,657 votes, with a voter turnout of 56.96 per cent. The constituency came into the spotlight again after Jan Suraaj Party worker Dularchand Yadav was shot dead on Thursday during a clash between two groups amid election campaigning in Mokama. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Rahul Gandhi Repeats Claim of Polluted Yamuna During Chhath Puja, Says ‘There Are 2 Indias’ (Watch Video).

According to police, the incident occurred when the convoys of two parties crossed paths and an argument escalated into firing."Police received information that the convoys of two parties were crossing each other when one party fired at the other over some issue and also tried to run them over. FIR will be registered and further action will be taken. FSL has been informed. Proper investigation will be done here and further action will be taken," said Abhishek Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Barh-2.

Yadav's murder has once again brought the spotlight on the culture of muscle power and violent rivalries that continue to define Mokama's politics, sparking debate among locals and political observers on whether parties should continue fielding candidates with strong criminal backgrounds, irrespective of party lines. Reportedly, local voters of Mokama are looking towards a candidate that can get them improved employment opportunities, better infrastructure and reprieve from the long-standing association of criminal politics with the constituency. Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.