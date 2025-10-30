Nalanda, October 30: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that there are "two Indias"; one which pretends that the Yamuna is clean by making a separate pond for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while on the other side, the pollution of the river had been evident."There are two Indias. During the Chhath Puja, PM Modi decided to take a bath in the Yamuna. On one side, there is the reality of India and Bihar, where the Yamuna is polluted, and on the other side, PM Modi built a small pond of clean water. Clean water was brought from pipes so that PM Modi could take a bath in it," the Congress leader said while addressing a rally in Bihar's Nalanda.

Reiterating his claim of "two Indias", Rahul Gandhi also criticised billionaires like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, claiming that employment has fallen down due to the Prime Minister encouraging Chinese imports in the country."There are two Indias, one of Adani, Ambani and Modi, and the second India is yours and mine... No matter what you do in this second India, you will not get employment because PM Modi wants people like Adani and Ambani to sell products from China to the people of Bihar," he mentioned.

Comparing it to companies being given discounted land, at just Rs 1, Gandhi added, "One India belongs to the billionaires, Adani and Ambani. Union HM Amit Shah said there is no land for industries, but Adani is allotted land at Re 1. Land is snatched from some farmers and given to billionaires for free... Lands worth lakhs, crores of rupees are taken and given to Adani for free."

The Congress leader further criticised the state for having dismal hospitals, while repeating the claim that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is being "remote controlled" by the Prime Minister."Bihar ke aspataalo mein log jeene nahi jate hai, marne jate hai. Yeh hai aapke sarkaar ki sacchai. (people don't go to Bihar's hospitals to live, but rather to die, that is the truth about your government) On the other hand, PM Modi is standing, who has the remote control of Nitish Kumar, whatever button Narendra Modi will push, Nitish will do, whatever needs to be said Modi will make it so. Do not assume that Nitish ji runs the government, government is run by PM Modi, Amit Shah and Nagpur," Rahul Gandhi said, while referencing the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

While expressing confidence in the Mahagathbandhan winning the assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi gave a "guarantee" that their governemtn would represents all sections of society, especially the backward communities."When gathbandhan's government will be made, I will tell you about gathbandhan's promise, that when the government is formed it will represent all groups, all religions, all castes. In that, extremely backward, backward, Dalit, Mahadalit, poor general caste, kisan mazdoor, everyone will be included and their voice will be incorporated. That is the guarantee I am giving. Because Bihar needs a government of Biharis," he said. The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.