New Delhi, October 31: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has once again called for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS are responsible for the current state of law and order in India, and if Prime Minister Narendra Modi truly respects the views of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, then he should take the decision to ban RSS."These are my personal views and I openly say that there should be one (a ban on the RSS). If PM respects the views presented by Vallabhbhai Patel, this should be done. All the wrongs in the country and all law & order issues here are due to BJP and RSS," Kharge said.

Speaking about Sardar Patel. Kharge said that that he along with the Iron Lady of India, Indira Gandhi put every possible effort to maintain unity of the country. He recalled Sardar Patel's letter to Syama Prasad Mukherjee which stated that the way RSS rejoiced after Gandhi's death, there was no option but to ban them. He stressed that the RSS distributed sweets after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi."Patel wrote a letter stating that after the way the RSS people rejoiced at Gandhi's death, there was no option left but to ban them. He wrote this letter to Syama Prasad Mukherjee...The speeches of the Sangh people are full of venom; they distributed sweets after Gandhi's assassination. He also wrote this letter to Golwalkar," Kharge said. ‘Ban RSS If You Have Guts, Be Ready to Face Consequences’: Karnataka BJP Dares Congress-Led Siddaramaiah Government.

Earlier, the Congress President's son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had urged state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution". ‘RSS Spreading Ideas That Go Against Spirit of Constitution’: Priyank Kharge Writes to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Seeks Ban on Its Activities in Government Space.

Meanwhile, the Congress President also paid tribute to the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Friday."Millions of Indians will forever find inspiration in the life of the 'Iron Lady of India', Smt. Indira Gandhi was a symbol of resilience, courage, and visionary leadership. Her resolute commitment to India's progress and unity remains in our hearts and minds. She laid down her life in the service of the nation, safeguarding its integrity and spirit. Our humble homage at Shakti Sthal," he wrote on X.Indira Gandhi was the third and female Prime Minister of India, serving from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.