The political landscape of Kerala is seeing a significant influx of celebrity faces as the Twenty20 party, a key ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), announced its candidate list for the 2026 Assembly elections. Among the prominent names are popular actresses Veena Nair and Anjali Nair, who will represent the alliance in key constituencies. Meanwhile, Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M Jacob has confirmed he will not be contesting in the upcoming polls. Kerala Assembly Election 2026: IUML Releases Candidate List for State Polls; PK Kunhalikutty to Contest From Malappuram.

Celebrity Candidates Anjali Nair and Veena Nair Lead the Charge

In a move to leverage public familiarity and "fresh faces," Twenty20 has fielded several personalities from the Malayalam film and television industry. Anjali Nair, known for her roles in films such as Drishyam 2, has been named the candidate for the high-profile Thripunithura constituency. Her nomination follows a period of internal deliberation within the NDA over the seat, which is traditionally a stronghold for the BJP.

Veena Nair, a well-known actress and dancer, will contest from the Ettumanoor constituency in Kottayam. Additionally, the party has fielded actress Lakshmipriya in Perumbavoor and social media influencer Promy Kuriakose in Angamaly. The party leadership stated that these selections were based on the candidates' standing in their respective professional fields and their commitment to the party's development model.

Sabu Jacob Opts Out of Direct Contest

Despite speculation that he might lead from the front, Twenty20 chairman and Kitex Group head Sabu M. Jacob officially announced that he would not be a candidate. Speaking at a press conference in Kochi, Jacob emphasised his role as the chief strategist and coordinator for the party’s expanded electoral footprint.

While the BJP national leadership had reportedly requested him to contest from Thripunithura, Jacob has chosen to focus on managing the alliance’s campaign across the 20 seats Twenty20 is contesting this year. BJP Releases 1st List of 47 Candidates for Kerala Assembly Elections 2026.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Timeline

The Kerala Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 9, 2026. With the LDF seeking a historic third term and the UDF fighting to regain power, the entry of celebrity-backed NDA candidates is expected to create high-voltage three-way contests in several urban and semi-urban segments. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).