Puducherry, February 26: The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the dates and schedule for upcoming assembly elections in Puducherry. As per the announcement, the Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 for 30 seats are salted to be conducted in one phase on April 6. Puducherry Political Crisis: AIADMK Refuses to Form Government, President’s Rule Looks Imminent.

Addressing the conference, CEC Sunil Arora said, "In the thick of the pandemic, ECI started test trials with elections to 18 seats to Rajya Sabha. After that, came the challenge of the Bihar elections, it was indeed a watershed moment for ECI. It proved to be a litmus test. Commission has issued set of guidelines in view of COVID-19. "

Important Dates for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021:

Puducherry Elections Phase 1 Number of Constituencies 30 Date of Notification March 12 Date of Filing Papers March 19 Last Date of Withdrawal March 22 Date of Scrutiny of Papers March 20 Date of Elections April 6 Date of Results May 2

The union territory recently witnesses a high-voltage political drama when the elected Congress government led by V Narayanasamy failed to prove its majority in the assembly, leading to its fall. Ahead of the elections five Congress MLA left the party and joined the opposition. The governor recommended President's rule in the union territory after the Opposition led by AIADMK refused to form the government. Puducherry Political Crisis: V Narayanasamy Government in Minority After 4th Congress MLA Resigns.

Puducherry has been a Congress strong hold for almost two decades now, with a slight intervention when the All India NR Congress formed by the Congress rebel leader N Ramaswamy came to power in 2016. Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to win an assembly election in the union territory.

