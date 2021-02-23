Puducherry, February 23: Puducherry appears headed for President’s rule after the fall of the Congress government, headed by V Narayanasamy. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which has four MLAs, on Tuesday refused to stake claim to form the government. The AIADMK, along with seven MLAs of the All India NR Congress and three nominated MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), can form the government in Puducherry.

"We don't have an intention to form the government now as only in 10 days election dates will be announced. We will face the elections and form a government democratically," AIADMK leader A Anbalagan said. The Congress government lost its majority after five of its legislators resigned and one MLA had been disqualified, leaving the grand old party with just nine members. Puducherry Political Crisis: V Narayanasamy Government in Minority After 4th Congress MLA Resigns.

Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Narayansamy to prove his majority on February 22. However, anticipating a defeat, Narayansamy resigned as Chief Minister before the floor test. The Congress had won 15 Assembly seats during the 2016 elections. It formed the government with the support of two MLAs of the DMK and one Independent MLA. After the Congress government lost power, BJP president V. Saminathan told The Hindu: "We will not try and form a government at this stage."

As the Assembly polls in the Union Territory are slated in May this year, it remains to be seen if the Lieutenant Governor recommends President's rule or invites the All India NR Congress-led opposition alliance to form the government. If no party stakes a claim for government formation, Puducherry will go for another round of President’s rule.

