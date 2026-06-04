Rahul Gandhi Cancels Uttarakhand Visit Due to Inclement Weather, Promises Early Return to Engage on State Issues

Rahul Gandhi cancels Uttarakhand trip due to inclement weather, promises next visit soon New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday cancelled his scheduled visit to the hilly state of Uttarakhand due to inclement weather. The Congress MP had to put off his tour mid-way and return to the national capital from Pant Nagar due to adverse weather conditions. In a video message before his return to Delhi, the Congress leader said that he was on his way to the Devbhoomi and had reached Pant Nagar, but was being forced to cancel it midway. He,, however, promised the residents a “detailed and elaborate” engagement with them soon on economic and social issues, as well as the multiple challenges plaguing the state.

“This morning, I arrived in Pantnagar. From there, we were supposed to proceed by helicopter to Almora for the public meeting, but considering the unfavorable weather conditions, the pilot categorically refused to take off. Unfortunately, due to the severe adverse weather conditions, this was not possible,” he said in a video message on X. NEET Aspirant Akanksha Chaturvedi Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Blames ‘Broken System’ After MP Student’s Death Amid Exam Leak Row.

During his visit to the hilly state, Rahul was set to attend a host of programs, including a meeting with former servicemen in Pauri Garhwal and a visit to physical trainer Deepak’s gym in Kotdwar. The Congress leader was expected to throw his weight behind the trainer, who has lately been facing financial hardships and struggling to keep his business afloat. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Centre of 'Shielding' Dharmendra Pradhan After CBSE Officials Transferred.

Notably, Deepak had shot into the limelight months ago, for standing up to a hardliner mob harassing an elderly citizen in the name of religion, and also earned the tag of ‘Mohammad’ Deepak over defending the ‘secular fabric’ of his locality. His heroics had also turned into a Congress-BJP flashpoint. The Congress MP, in a video message to the people of Uttarakhand, said that he was looking forward to his next visit soon, during which he will listen to their problems and ideas and, together, chalk out a plan for the betterment of the state and the fulfilment of residents’ hopes.

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