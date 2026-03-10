Rajya Sabha Election Results 2026: Sharad Pawar and Ramdas Athawale Among 26 Elected Unopposed to Upper House

New Delhi, March 10: Veteran politician Sharad Pawar and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale are among 26 candidates elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, March 9. After the deadline for withdrawal of nominations passed, the Election Commission confirmed that 11 seats - five in Bihar, four in Odisha, and two in Haryana - will proceed to a formal vote on March 16 due to an excess of candidates in those states.

The biennial elections, held to fill 37 seats across 10 states, have seen high-profile entries, including Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is transitioning to the Upper House after a 20-year tenure at the helm of state politics. ‘Congress to Support Sharad Pawar for Rajya Sabha Seat’, Says Vijay Wadettiwar Ahead of RS Polls.

Maharashtra and Telangana Sweep Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections

In Maharashtra, all seven vacancies were filled without a contest. The ruling Mahayuti alliance secured six seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) saw NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar return to the house. Other notable winners from the state include Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, BJP’s Vinod Tawde, and Parth Pawar, son of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Similarly, in Telangana, the Congress party successfully sent senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy to the Rajya Sabha unopposed. In Tamil Nadu, all six candidates - including DMK’s Tiruchi Siva and AIADMK’s M. Thambidurai - were declared winners without a vote.

Contested Battles in Bihar and Odisha

While many states saw smooth transitions, Bihar is bracing for its first Rajya Sabha contest in over a decade. Six candidates remain in the fray for five seats. The NDA has fielded Nitish Kumar, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, among others. The opposition RJD has renominated Amarendra Dhari Singh, leading to a mathematical battle where the RJD hopes to bridge a small voting deficit with support from smaller parties like AIMIM.

Odisha will also see a contest for its four seats. The ruling BJP and the opposition BJD have both fielded multiple candidates, with the entry of independent candidate Dilip Ray, backed by the BJP, raising the possibility of cross-voting. Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM, Files Nomination Papers for Rajya Sabha Polls Amid Protests by JD(U) Workers (See Pics and Videos).

Observers and Strategic Shifts

In anticipation of these close contests, BJP President Nitin Nabin appointed central observers on Monday to oversee the polling process:

Bihar: Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma. Haryana: Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi.

Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi. Odisha: Maharashtra Minister Chandrasekhar Bawankule.

National Implications of Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections

The current round of elections covers states including West Bengal, Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh. In West Bengal, the TMC secured four seats unopposed, with winners including Babul Supriyo and actor Koel Mallick. The BJP is widely expected to increase its overall tally in the Upper House following this cycle, further solidifying its legislative standing. For many leaders like Nitish Kumar, the move represents a strategic shift toward national policy after decades of regional leadership.

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