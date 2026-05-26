Rekha Gupta Viral Office Chair: Price, Features and Why Social Media Is Talking About It

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has found herself at the centre of an online political debate after photographs showing her seated on a luxury office chair went viral across social media platforms. The controversy erupted after users on X and other social platforms claimed the chair used by the Delhi Chief Minister was a premium executive model reportedly priced between INR 66,000 and INR 82,000.

The viral discussion has since triggered criticism, memes and political commentary, with supporters and opponents offering sharply different views on the issue. Work From Home in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta Announces 2-Day WFH for Government Offices on PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Save Fuel’ Push.

Rekha Gupta Viral Office Chair

Is there any precedent of a CM using such comfy recliner chair? https://t.co/19Whjxk76Q pic.twitter.com/DeBoRCfvsl — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 26, 2026

What Is Special About Rekha Gupta’s Viral Chair?

According to posts circulating online, the chair seen in the photographs is believed to be the Red Oak Imperio luxury executive chair. The chair reportedly includes several premium ergonomic and comfort-focused features designed for extended office use.

These include a built-in electronic multi-point massage system, automatic footrest, deep reclining functionality and a “zero-gravity” seating mode intended to reduce strain during long working hours. The chair is also said to feature high-density foam cushioning and premium genuine leather upholstery. ‘Aakhri Sawal’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Praises Sanjay Dutt-Starrer on RSS’s 100-Year Journey After Grand Premiere.

Social media users highlighted the advanced recliner and massage features, with many questioning whether such luxury office furniture was necessary in a government office setup.

The images quickly became a subject of political criticism online. Several users questioned the reported cost of the chair and accused the government of unnecessary expenditure on luxury office furniture using public funds.

Others pointed to what they described as a contradiction between the Delhi government’s public messaging around simplicity and the use of an expensive executive chair. Many social media posts also referenced Rekha Gupta’s earlier appearances using public transport, including the Delhi Metro, as part of an austerity-focused public image. The issue soon led to meme trends and political commentary, with critics framing the chair as symbolic of political optics versus governance priorities.

Supporters of the Chief Minister defended the controversy, arguing that office furniture for senior constitutional posts is part of standard administrative infrastructure. Some users also said criticism surrounding a chair’s ergonomic design was being exaggerated for political purposes.

Defenders argued that if procurement rules and official procedures were followed, the issue should not be treated as a major controversy. They also maintained that high-ranking officials often require specialised seating due to long working hours and administrative responsibilities.

Rekha Gupta currently serves as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi and represents the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Her appointment marked the BJP’s return to power in the national capital after a 27-year gap. The chair controversy has now added to the ongoing political discourse surrounding governance, public perception and expenditure in Delhi.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai and Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).