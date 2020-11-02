Sakra Vidhan Sabha seat lies in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Sakra Assembly constituency falls under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency of the state. The seat has been with the RJD since 2015. Voting for the Sakra election will take place in the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Voting for Bihar elections 2020 will be taking place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 respectively. Bihar poll results 2020 will be declared on November 10 for all phases. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Sakra, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Here's the detailed Phase 3 schedule for Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

In 2015 Bihar election, Lal Babu Ram of the RJD had won from the Sakra seat, defeating Arjun Ram of the BJP. The list of candidates for the 2020 polls on the Sakra Assembly seat includes Umesh Kumar Ram of the Congress, Ashok Kumar Chodhary of the JDU and Sanjay Paswan of the LJP among others.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Voting timings have, therefore, been increased by an hour to 6 pm and phases have been brought down to three. Bihar is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).