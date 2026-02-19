Kota, February 19: A political controversy erupted in Rajasthan after a Bharatiya Janata Party worker from Kota allegedly issued a death threat to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and 25 Congress MPs over their alleged remarks against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The accused, Raj Amera Singh, a self-proclaimed gau rakshak who claimed links with the Karni Sena, made the threat in a video originally posted on an Instagram account named Raj Amera Gausevak. The account has since been taken down, but the video quickly went viral across social media platforms. Meerut: Woman Sub-Inspector Abuses and Threatens Car Driver Following Traffic Dispute in Bombay Bazar Area, Says 'Daroga Hoon Main, Muh Mein M**t Dungi' (Disturbing Video).

In the video, Singh warned Congress MPs against repeating what he described as abusive behaviour towards Birla. Referring directly to Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Rahul Gandhi kaan kholkar sunle, agar dubara aisi ghatna hui toh tere ghar mai ghuskar, goli maardenge.” He also added, “If those MPs are arrested within 24 hours, it is fine. Otherwise, we will shoot them all one by one.” ‘Thakur Hoon…Yahi Pe Thok Denge’: HDFC Bank Employee Abuses and Threatens Customer in Kanpur, Video Goes Viral.

Kota BJP Worker Detained for Death Threat to Rahul Gandhi

Singh further said, “The way 25 MPs behaved toward Om Birla, if such an incident occurs again, we will break into their houses and create a ruckus.”

The alleged provocation for the video was Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s remarks regarding the conduct of Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha, where he reportedly described Rahul Gandhi as a “serious national threat.”

Following the circulation of the video, several Congress leaders condemned the threat and demanded immediate action. The Congress youth wing posted on X, stating, “With a BJP scarf around his neck, this lunatic is threatening to shoot and kill the Leader of the Opposition in the country, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, along with 25 MPs. Yet till now, neither has he been arrested nor has any FIR been registered…”

After the video surfaced, Kota Police detained Singh for questioning. Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam told PTI that the accused is being questioned at Borkheda police station in connection with the viral video.

In the background of the video, photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Om Birla were visible on the wall.

Meanwhile, both the BJP and the Karni Sena have distanced themselves from Singh. BJP Kota city president Rakesh Jain said, “I want to clarify that the person seen in the viral video has no connection with the BJP. The BJP is a disciplined party committed to nation-building. This type of language and conduct is completely contrary to our ideology and moral values.”

A senior Karni Sena leader also denied any association between Singh and the group.

The incident has intensified political tensions, with opposition leaders demanding swift legal action and clarity on whether an FIR has been formally registered in the case.

