New Delhi, August 23: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was appointed for a one-year interim period in August last year, will step down from her post by tomorrow, reports said on Sunday. The decision on her exit from the party's topmost position would reportedly be finalised at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled tomorrow.

Reports citing top party sources claimed that Sonia responded to the letter written to her by over 100 party colleagues, seeking an overhaul of the Congress organisation. In her response, she reportedly said they should "get together and elect a new party chief". Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Opposes 'Bid by Some Congress Leaders' to Challenge Gandhi Family Leadership.

Sonia further added that she is ready to immediately step down and has no intention to further continue with her responsibilities, sources linked to India Today claimed. The report also claimed that she has spoken on the issue with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Final Decision to be Taken at CWC Meeting Tomorrow: Reports

#NewsUpdate | Sources: The final decision on Sonia Gandhi stepping down from the post of interim Congress president will be taken in the CWC meeting that will take place tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HXiplSMBws — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 23, 2020

Sonia, 73, had reluctantly accepted the responsibility of heading the grand old party last year in August, following a humiliating defeat in the 2019 general elections. Her son Rahul Gandhi, who was heading the party since 2017, had relinquished the post following the poll drubbing as he took the blame upon himself for the defeat.

Rahul, ahead of Sonia's appointment as the interim party chief, had reiterated that the time has come for the Congress to be led by a non-Gandhi. For most of the party's history post independence, it has been led by the members of the Nehru-Gandhi clan.

A section of the party, however, has continued to demand the return of Rahul as the Congress president. Some voices in the party have also demanded Priyanka Gandhi, the state in-charge of Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit, to be assigned as the next party chief.

