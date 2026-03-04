Barcelona, March 4: Tecno has introduced a series of ambitious concept devices at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, aimed at solving the increasing hardware demands of high-performance artificial intelligence. The Chinese manufacturer showcased modular magnetic technology, on-device AI processing, and a record-breaking tri-fold smartphone at its exhibit in the Fira Gran Via.

The central theme of the presentation focused on offloading heavy computing and battery requirements to external modules. By utilizing "Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology," Tecno allows users to magnetically snap hardware components-including stackable batteries, telephoto lenses, and action cameras-directly onto the smartphone body as needed. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched in US; Check Price, Sale Date, Features and Specifications of Samsung's First Triple-Display Phone.

Modular Design and Gaming Ecosystem

Tecno presented two distinct aesthetic directions for its modular system: the minimalist "ATOM" edition and the "MODA" edition, which features a more industrial design. This approach intends to keep smartphones light for daily use while providing the necessary thermal and power overhead for intensive AI tasks through external attachments.

The company also expanded its POVA ecosystem with the POVA Metal, described as the world’s first full-metal unibody 5G smartphone. Accompanying the handset is the POVA Controller Slide, a specialized gaming peripheral with adjustable viewing angles between 0 and 25 degrees, designed specifically for mobile MOBA and FPS games.

Advancements in Edge AI and Display Tech

A significant technical milestone shared at the event is the "Edge-Side AIGC Preview" technology. Developed in collaboration with Arm, this system allows generative AI models to run entirely offline on the smartphone. The technology achieves a real-time preview of 30fps, significantly reducing the lag and screen flickering typically associated with mobile AI processing.

In addition to internal hardware, Tecno experimented with exterior aesthetics through "AI EINK." This technology uses electronic ink on the device's back panel, which can analyze colors from the camera to change the phone's appearance. The company also debuted the POVA Neon, which utilizes ionized inert gas to create a unique glowing lighting effect.

The Phantom Ultimate G Fold

Among the most discussed reveals was the Phantom Ultimate G Fold, which Tecno claims is the world’s thinnest tri-fold smartphone. The device features a 9.94-inch display that folds inward twice, protecting the main screen from external damage when the unit is closed. Huawei Mate XT Unveiled in China: World’s First Triple-Fold Smartphone Introduced With 10.2-Inch Display After iPhone 16 Launch; Check Details.

Despite its complex folding mechanism, the device measures just 11.49mm when folded and thins out to 3.49mm when fully opened. To ensure durability, Tecno utilized 2,000 MPa ultra-high-strength steel for the hinges and a 0.3mm "Titan Fiber" material for the back cover. The concept suite remains on display at MWC through March 5.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

