Subhash Chopra, Delhi Congress Chief, Tenders Resignation After Party's Dismal Show in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credit: IANS)

New Delhi, February 11: The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra on Tuesday tendered his resignation to the party supremo Sonia Gandhi, after facing a humiliating defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. In the recently held Assembly elections in Delhi, Congress could not even secure one seat.

According to the latest update, as reported by news agency ANI, the state Congress tendered his resignation to the party chief, soon after the final trends showed that Congress failed to open its account in the national capital. The estimated vote share said to be below five percent, which is even below what the party received in 2015. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: With Another '0' and Less Than 5% Vote Share, Is This The End of Congress in NCT?

Here's the ANI tweet:

Subhash Chopra tenders his resignation from the post of Delhi Congress chief. #DelhiResults (file pic) pic.twitter.com/jfzlUlqQ27 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

In the recently held Assembly elections, incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats, while BJP managed to secure the second spot by winning 12 seats.