Kolkata, October 29: TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday blamed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the death of Pradeep Kar, who allegedly took his own life due to anxiety over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said that Kar's suicide note claimed SIR and NRC were responsible for his death, sparking widespread outrage.

Banerjee visited Kar's family and demanded action against Shah and Kumar, holding them accountable for his death."...You all know the incident that happened yesterday in the name of SIR, and you all know about what happened today in Dinhata. If anyone is to be held responsible for this, it is the Chief Election Commissioner. SIR was announced two days ago, and two lives have been lost in the last 48 hours. Today, I have come to Pradeep Kar's house. He has written in the suicide note that SIR and NRC are responsible for my death, so if anyone is responsible for this, it is the Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar...," said Banerjee. West Bengal: Senior Citizen in Dinhata Attempts Suicide, Fearing Deletion of Name From Voters’ List Following SIR Drive.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on social media on Tuesday said," 57-year-old Pradeep Kar from 4 Mahajyoti Nagar, Panihati, Khardaha (Ward No. 9) has taken his own life, leaving behind a note that says, "NRC is responsible for my death." What greater indictment can there be of the BJP's politics of fear and division? The ruling TMC supremo added, "It shakes me to the very core to imagine how, for years, BJP has tormented innocent citizens with the threat of NRC, spreading lies, stoking panic and weaponising insecurity for votes. They have turned constitutional democracy into a draconian law-regime, where people are made to doubt their own right to exist. This tragic death is the direct consequence of BJP's venomous propaganda. Those who sit in Delhi and preach nationalism have pushed ordinary Indians to such despair that they are dying in their own land, fearing they will be declared 'FOREIGNERS'".She also demanded that the Central Government "stop this heartless game once and for all."

"Bengal will never allow NRC, and never allow anyone to strip our people of their dignity or belonging. Our soil belongs to Maa, Mati, Manush, not to those who thrive on hate. Let the Delhi Zamindars hear this loud and clear: Bengal will resist, Bengal will protect, and Bengal will prevail," CM Mamata Banerjee said. SIR: No Disagreement, Friction Over Conducting Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar (Watch Video).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 States and Union Territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said on Monday.