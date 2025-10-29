Kolkata, October 29: A 60-year old man, Khairul Sheikh, a resident of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday reportedly out of the fear of getting his name deleted from the voters' list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, the groundwork for which will start from November 4. His family members have told the police and the media persons that, although the name of Sheikh was in the voters' list of 2002, the year when the SIR was conducted in West Bengal for the last time, the spelling of his name was incorrect in that list.

According to Sheikh's family members, he was scared that because of the mistake in the spelling of his name in the 2002 list, his name might be deleted from the voters' list. Confirming the development, the new District Police Superintendent, Sandip Karra, told media persons that as per the versions of Sheikh's family members since the SIR was announced for West Bengal by the ECI earlier this week, he started panicking. "The police have started an investigation into the matter. He is currently under treatment. We will investigate him after he recovers and get to know from him the reasons behind his act," Karra said. SIR: No Disagreement, Friction Over Conducting Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar (Watch Video).

Trinamool Congress' Cooch Behar district president, Avijit Dey, said that the incident is proof of what kind of panic is there among the common people over the SIR. "What I heard is that some people told Sheikh that because of the mistake in the spelling of his name in the 2022 list, his name will be deleted from the voters' list following the fresh SIR, and he will also be deported to Bangladesh. Out that fear he tried to commit suicide," Dey added. The BJP legislator from Cooch Behar (Uttar) constituency, Sukumar Roy, said that even if the fear factor prompted Sheikh to attempt suicide, Trinamool Congress is responsible for that since the party is responsible for spreading a false sense of fear among people about the SIR.

On Tuesday, a 57-year-old man, identified as Pradeep Kar, committed suicide at Panihati in North 24 Parganas district, reportedly out of fear of being affected by a possible National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal. BJP had already raised doubts about whether the suicide note recovered from near his body was actually written by the deceased person and also demanded a proper investigation into the actual reason behind the suicide. If Voting Right of Even One Genuine Voter is Snatched in Bengal, 1 Lakh People Will Gherao EC Office in Delhi: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.

On Tuesday, both the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP and the Union government of spreading a sense of fear and division by using NRC as a tool, where people are often made to doubt their own right to existence, the reflection of which was felt in the suicide of Kar. Since the beginning, Trinamool Congress leadership had been describing the SIR as an indirect ploy by the BJP and the Union government to impose the NRC in West Bengal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

