As the music world traversed through the new reality post-COVID-19, many artists struggled to stay afloat. Lockdowns brought a sledgehammer to the music industry, so many artists tried more unconventional routes but struggled. However breaking the ice, Sha-Bengez is one of those Hip Hop Artists that is setting fire to the American rap game's battleground with his hip-hop even during these tough times.

Born in Bronx, New York, at the age of ten, the artist became fascinated with hip hop after discovering artists such as Jay-Z, Fabolous, Jadakiss, and others in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the golden era. His heart started beating music and to vanish in the flow of lyrics became his destiny. His devotion to creating mind-blowing music without regard for boundaries became his biggest attribute.

At the age of 13, he made his first song, with a low-cost microphone and open-source software, but with the aim of smashing down walls and crushing ceilings. This is how he began his journey in the world of music. Further to high school, he got a big buzz. Being a Fly Dresser With Catchy Bars attracted a lot of attention. Using dramatic rap lyrics and the same force to instil rage in the listeners, he started to attract attention on Soundcloud with his multiple tracks. After highschool, he spent a year and a half in college and took a break from music, before making his return in late 2018, to the thing that stole his heart when he was 10. Sha-Bengez wanted his music to tell his storey, so it became more passionate and substantive from then on. One must adapt as life progresses and that’s what shabengez did, taking these years honing his craft and refining his flow and wordplay.

In 2020 he started his own Indie record label Chasing Bengez LLC. His studio sessions were the culmination of his life lessons, and his goal was to conquer his dream. His commitment to music earned him respect, fame and a well-deserved reputation for his abilities.

He's come a long way as an independent artist with global streams in over 80 countries and the founder of an independent record label with global scope. With his peculiar musicality and resurrecting the youth from the everlasting silence against unfair requests, his records leave no room for disappointment. Sha-Bengez creates music that is inspirational and representative of his perceptions, feelings, and aspirations. He became a rap star and made a huge impact after releasing the high-octane hip hop single "Imposters" on Music Apple. His dynamic lyricism and flexible flows have earned him a reputation as a respected vocalist and rapper.

Sha-Bengez keeps pushing the envelope in order to further improve as an artist and songwriter, paving a way for all of his wishes and dreams to come true. He wants to expand his brand and wants to be remembered as a legend. These characteristics have fueled his insightful lyricism and self-assurance in his musical ideas and artistic craft, and they will undoubtedly continue to boost his prestige in the future.

As the digital climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Sha-Bengez will be there, leading the charge.