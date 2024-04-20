Manhattan, April 20: In a shocking incident that has left many stunned, Maxwell Azzarello, a 37-year-old Florida resident and self-proclaimed “investigative researcher,” died after setting himself on fire outside a courthouse in Manhattan. The tragic event occurred amidst the media frenzy surrounding the trial of former President Donald Trump.

According to a Guardian report, Azzarello, who was known as a “troubled conspiracy theorist,” reportedly doused himself in a liquid and threw conspiracy-theory pamphlets into the air. This happened as the jury selection for Mr. Trump’s trial was being completed. Azzarello was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries. US: Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside Donald Trump’s Manhattan Hush Money Trial Dies.

Who was Max Azzarello?

The incident unfolded on April 19th, as journalists were covering the developments of Trump’s hush money case outside the Manhattan courthouse. As they reported, smoke began to rise from across the street, where Azzarello was seen on fire. Firefighters quickly responded to extinguish the blaze. US Shocker: Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York During Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial (Watch Video).

According to reports, Azzarello had earlier approached Trump supporters and distributed pamphlets. He later ignited a pile of flyers containing a link to a Substack newsletter before pouring gasoline on himself.

Azzarello’s manifesto on the Substack page suggested that his extreme act of protest was to draw attention to what he believed was an impending “apocalyptic fascist world coup” by the government and its allies.

Azzarello had reportedly traveled from Florida to New York City without informing his family and had been protesting outside the court for a considerable period. He was admitted to the burn unit at Cornell University and passed away shortly before 11 p.m.

An eyewitness described the horrifying incident, stating, “He was just standing there, and after a minute hit the ground. By the time the cops got there, all of the fuel had burnt off of his body, and you could see his skin."

