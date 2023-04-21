Alvida Jumma marks the last Friday in the holy month of Ramadan. Alvida Jumma 2023 will be marked on April 21 in India. Also known as Jamat ul-Vida, this day marks the last Jumma before the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. According to moon sightings, Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 will be celebrated on April 21 in Saudi and is expected to be commemorated on April 22 in India. Due to this, Alvida Jumma 2023 is also likely to mark Chaand Raat. To celebrate Alvida Jumma 2023, people are sure to share Alvida Jumma Mubarak images, Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2023 wishes and messages, Alvida Jumma 2023 greetings, Happy Jamat ul-Vida 2023 HD wallpapers, Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2023 WhatsApp status and Jamat ul-Vida Facebook pictures with family and friends.

Since Jummah is an extremely important and auspicious day for practising Muslims, the observance of the last Jummah of the Holy Month is extra important. The key part of the Jamat Al-Vidha celebration is reading the Holy Quran. Muslims believe Allah will answer their prayers on this day and provide them with prosperity, peace and happiness. This is why visiting mosques and offering their prayers religiously, especially on this day, is believed to bring fortune and good luck.

While Laylatul-Qadr, or the 27th day of Ramadan, is considered to be the best night during Ramadan, and Jumatul Bida is considered to be the best day during the month of Ramadan. As we celebrate Alvida Jumma 2023, here are some Alvida Jumma Mubarak wishes and messages, Alvida Jumma 2023 greetings, Happy Jamat ul-Vida 2023 images and wallpapers, Alvida Jumma 2023 WhatsApp messages and Jamat ul-Vida Facebook status pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

Blessed Jumat-ul-Wida! (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Last Friday of This Ramadan, May Allah Accept All Your Good Deeds and Forgive Your Sins. Have a Blessed Jumat-ul-Wida!

Blessed Jumat-ul-Wida! (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Juma'utul Wida Mubarak! Do Remember All Ummah in Your Prayers.

Blessed Jumat-ul-Wida! (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May We Make The Most of This Juma'utul Wida. Prayers and Love for Everyone.

Blessed Jumat-ul-Wida! (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Jumat-ul-Wida!

Blessed Jumat-ul-Wida! (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jisne Bana Diya Har Ghar Ko Gulistan, Chala Jayega Kuch Dino Me Ye Mehman, Tohfe Me De Ja Raha Hai Eid Sabko, Alvida Alvida Mah-e-Ramzan.

We hope that Jamat Ul-Vida brings the blessings and prosperity that you deserve. Alvida Jumma 2023 Mubarak!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2023 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).