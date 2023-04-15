Jumu'atul-Wida, which means ‘Friday of farewell’, is the last Friday in the month of Ramadan before Eid-ul-Fitr. The day is also known as ‘al-Jumu'ah al-Yateemah’. In 2023, Jumu'atul-Wida falls on April 21 and will be observed by the Muslim community worldwide. The special day is full of blessings and salvation. Muslims commemorate the day by reciting the sacred Quran and offering special prayers. On this day, people engage in charity and help the needy and poor. As Jumu'atul-Wida 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Laylat al-Qadr 2023 Date and Time: Know All About Shab-e-Qadr, One of the Holiest Nights in Islam.

Jumu'atul-Wida 2023 Date

Jumu'atul-Wida 2023 will be marked on Friday, April 21, 2023. This is the last Friday in the month of Ramadan this year.

Jumu'atul-Wida History

Jumu'ah comes from the Arabic word for ‘gathering’ while ‘Wida' means ‘farewell’. Jumu'ah (Friday) the day Muslim men are required to attend the congregation. Women may attend but are not obligated. This Friday congregation also has its mention in the Holy Qur'an in Verse 9 of Chapter 62 (The Congregation, Friday): “O you who have believed, when [the adhan] is called for the prayer on the day of Jumu'ah [Friday], then proceed to the remembrance of Allah and leave trade. That is better for you if you only knew”. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

Jumu'atul-Wida is the holy day before the last day of Ramadan and the most important day for Muslims. As per beliefs, some Muslims regard this day as one of the most important days of the year and consider it the second holiest day of the month of Ramadan. Some Muslims spend a large part of their day on Jumu'atul-Widaa doing ibadah, i.e., offering prayers to Allah.

Jumu'atul-Wida Significance

Jumu'atul-Wida day has great significance in the Muslim community as the festival is celebrated globally by the Islamic community to mark the final Friday of Ramadan. The term Jumat-ul-Wida has been taken from two words, "juma" and "wida" where "Juma" means "gathering" and "wida" means "farewell." Muslims believe that Allah will indeed accept their prayer on this day. On this day, tents are organized around the mosques to manage the crowd as people throng to offer prayers and seek divine blessings.

