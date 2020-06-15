Global Wind Day 2020 Quotes And HD Images: WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Greetings to Share on the Day Celebrating the Power of Wind Energy

Global Wind Day is a worldwide event celebrated annually on June 15. The day is organised by WindEurope and Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) to highlight the power of the wind. Various events are held every year to create awareness about this non-polluting and renewable source of energy. As we celebrate Global Wind Day 2020 we bring to you WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings, HD images and quotes celebrating the wind energy. You can send these thoughtful messages and wishes greeting people on Global Wind Day. The day highlights the beauty and power of wind, how it can reshape our energy systems and boost our economy. Today, wind energy is the mainstream technology which is one of the fastest-growing industrial sectors in the world with over $100 billion investments. Meanwhile, here is Global Wind Day HD Images, quotes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones. Global Wind Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Objective of the Day That Highlights the Power of Wind Energy.

Global Wind Day aims to educate both kids and adults about the power the wind energy harnesses and its benefits. The day creates awareness about how cost-efficient it is when compared to its alternates. It is one of the cleanest, cheaper and renewable sources of energy.

"Wind Is God's Way of Balancing Heat. Wind Is the Way You Shift Heat From Areas Where It's Hotter to Areas Where It's Cooler. That's What Wind Is."











"The Fuel in the Earth Will Be Exhausted in a Thousand or More Years, and Its Mineral Wealth, but Man Will Find Substitutes for These in the Winds, the Waves, the Sun's Heat, and So Forth." — John Burroughs



"Wind Is the Most Skilled Hairdresser! Find a Windy Weather and Let Your Hair Be Shaped Creatively!" ― Mehmet Murat Ildan

In 2018, WindEurope and GWEC launched a global photo competition to capture the power of the wind. In 2019 they launched the international photo competition 'Future Wind' and received over 600 photos from more than 50 countries. The day highlights the importance of wind and how it can give better solutions to our issues relating to energy. In 2011, various events were organised in 30 countries on Global Wind Day including campaigns, demonstration turbines being set up in cities, wind workshops, wind parades and a lot more. In 2012, around 250 events around the globe and a very popular photo competition. Happy Global Wind Day everyone!

