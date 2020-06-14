Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Global Wind Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Objective of the Day That Highlights the Power of Wind Energy

Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 05:30 PM IST
Global Wind Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Objective of the Day That Highlights the Power of Wind Energy
Global Wind Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Global Wind Day 2020: The event of Global Wind Day is celebrated around the world by over 80 countries annually. Global Wind Day aims to bring back the focus on how wind energy can change the world. It is an annual global event which is celebrated with much enthusiasm and lots of hope. The observance of Global Wind Day is to celebrate the perks of wind energy, and educate people about the power and endless potential that the wind energy possesses. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to Global Wind Day 2020 – its date, history, objective, and significance. If you are searching for more information on Global Wind Day, then you have arrived at the right spot.

When is Global Wind Day 2020 celebrated and what is its history?

Global Wind Day, like every year, will be observed on June 15 this year, which will fall on Monday. The first observance of Global Wind Day first took place in Europe in 2007. However, in only a couple of years, the event was observed on a global level in 2009.

What is the history of Global Wind Day?

Global Wind Day is organised by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and WindEurope (WE) organisations. The event’s importance and popularity have gone from strength-to-strength since its inception. To explain it in numbers, Global Wind Day was celebrated in 30 countries in 2011. The number has now grown to 80 countries as per the latest data.

What is the objective and significance of Global Wind Day?

There are multiple objectives to celebrate Global Wind Day. It aims to educate both kids and adults about the power the wind energy harnesses. It spreads information about the benefits of wind energy, and how it is cost-efficient and competitive when it is compared with its substitutes. Wind energy is considered to be one of the cleanest and most renewable sources of energy. It is also very cheaper, in some circumstances, when compared to its contemporaries. The wind energy helps in reducing the CO2 emissions, which eventually helps in cleaner air in the surroundings.

Not to forget, with changing times and advanced technologies, wind energy generation technology has improved manifolds over the years, making it one of the most competitive sources of energy. A lot of people question ‘why wind energy?’ However, looking at its significance, the answer is ‘why not?’.

Several events take place leading up to Global Wind Day. Also, there are even more events on the main celebration day. There are workshops, seminars, educational tours etc. organised to display the power and potential of wind energy. As June 15 nears, we wish you a very ‘Happy Global Wind Day 2020’. We hope you liked the above piece of information and would love to share with your friend who is interested in this field.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

