India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day this year on August 15. The day is a national holiday in India and is an excellent opportunity for people to remember and reflect on the country's rich legacy and history. The sacrifices and efforts of countless individuals helped India achieve independence on August 15, 1947. Among the many freedom fighters, Chandra Shekhar Azad was a popular name in India's freedom struggle. He is remembered as a martyr who dedicated his life to the fight for India's independence. Chandra Shekhar Azad became involved in the freedom struggle very young. He was deeply influenced by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. Independence Day 2023 Quotes, Jai Hind Slogans & Wishes: Greetings, Sayings, Tiranga Wallpapers, 15th August Images & GIFs To Celebrate Swatantrata Diwas.

Azad, whose original name was Chandra Shekhar Tiwari, was a prominent freedom fighter and revolutionary leader of India and played a significant role during India's struggle for independence from British colonial rule. He is remembered for his fearless commitment and determination to fight against the oppressive British regime.

Along with Bhagat Singh and other revolutionaries, Azad secretly reorganized the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) in 1928, renaming it the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) after the death of its founder, Ram Prasad Bismil. The organization advocated for complete independence from British rule and was involved in various acts of protest. This was done to achieve their primary aim of an independent India based on socialist principles. Independence Day 2023 Special: How Indian Armed Forces Grew Since 1947 To Become World's 4th Best and Strongest Military Today.

He then conspired with revolutionaries like Shivaram Rajguru, Sukhdev Thapar, and Bhagat Singh to assassinate the Superintendent of police, James A. Scott, to avenge Lala LajpatRai'ss death However, in a case of mistaken identity, the plotters shot John P. Saunders, an Assistant Superintendent of Police. In contrast, Azad shot dead an Indian police head constable Channan Singh.

It is Azad's unwavering courage, determination, and commitment continue to inspire many young revolutionaries even today. His contributions to the freedom struggle continue to inspire generations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2023 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).